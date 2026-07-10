Comstock Welcomes Virtualitics to Reston Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading real estate company specializing in the development, acquisition, operation, and management of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties and data center developments, today announced the signing of a 3,000-square-foot office lease at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza in Reston Station with Virtualitics, a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Virtualitics to Reston Station," said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. Share

Virtualitics builds AI-powered platform applications designed to transform enterprise and government decision-making. Headquartered in Pasadena, California and spun out of a decade of robust data science, Virtualitics turns complex data into trusted insights that strengthen decision-making and keeps missions on track.

The new office location in Reston Station will support Virtualitics' continued growth in the Northern Virginia market and provide direct access to the region's highly skilled technology and government contracting workforce.

"Northern Virginia is a critical hub for the communities we serve," said Kristy Friedrichs, Chief Operating Officer at Virtualitics. "Establishing our Reston office strengthens our ability to collaborate more closely with customers, recruit exceptional talent, and continue scaling the delivery of our AI readiness capabilities that support mission success."

The addition of Virtualitics further strengthens Reston Station's position as a premier destination for innovative employers seeking to attract and retain talent by providing an accessible workplace environment with convenient access to transportation, hospitality, dining, and wellness amenities.

"We are pleased to welcome Virtualitics to Reston Station," said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. "As organizations increasingly seek highly connected, amenity-rich environments that support innovation and collaboration, Reston Station continues to attract industry-leading companies."

Reston Station is among the largest and most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning approximately 90 acres across the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro’s Silver Line. It features multiple Trophy-Class office buildings that serve as the global, national, or regional headquarters for industry leaders, including Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, ICF International, CARFAX, and numerous others. Reston Station also includes two BLVD-branded, 400+ unit luxury high-rise apartment towers as well as Virginia’s first and only JW Marriott – a 28-story tower that includes the world-class JW Marriott Reston Station hotel and the ultra-premium JW Marriott Residences, both which are setting the new standard for luxury in the D.C. region. Signature dining, retail, and wellness options include a 55,000-square-foot VIDA Fitness and Spa, Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, CVS, and more. Coming soon will be Ebbitt House, the first-ever expansion of D.C.’s iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. For more information, please visit RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Comstock (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a leading real estate company specializing in the development, acquisition, operation, and management of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties and data center developments. With over four decades of industry expertise, Comstock’s vertically integrated operating platform delivers long-term value across a rapidly growing portfolio of premier properties that includes two of the most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region. Leveraging its scalable, asset-light, debt-free business model, Comstock is strategically expanding into large-scale AI and digital infrastructure development to establish a active position in one of the real estate industry's top-performing segments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.