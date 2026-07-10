-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to UK Logistics 2026-3 DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of UK Logistics 2026-3 DAC, a CMBS single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the transaction is a £603.0 million participation in a £753.0 million limited recourse, first lien mortgage loan, originated in June 2026 by Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Standard Chartered Bank and Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) London Branch. The floating-rate loan has an initial term of two-years with three one-year extension options.

The loan is secured by the borrower’s freehold (36 assets) and long leasehold (three assets) interests in a portfolio of 39 logistics properties located throughout United Kingdom (UK) with concentrations in the Midlands and Southeast regions, representing 37.0% and 30.6% of ALA, respectively. The portfolio comprises approximately 300 units, totaling 7.1 million square feet (sf) of built area.

As of February 2026, the properties are 88.9% leased to approximately 215 unique tenants, comprising a variety of multinational, regional, and local firms.

KBRA analysed this transaction primarily using our European CMBS Rating Methodology, which includes our evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, to determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value. KBRA capitalisation rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 35.0% lower than the third-party aggregate value for the portfolio. The securitised loan has a KLTV of 102.1%.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating’s endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA’s Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at 1st Floor, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, London W1H 5BT, England.

Doc ID: 1015665

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Dinesh Thapar, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+44 20 8148 1067
dinesh.thapar@kbra.com

Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director
+44 20 8148 1028
rahat.allana@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Dinesh Thapar, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+44 20 8148 1067
dinesh.thapar@kbra.com

Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director
+44 20 8148 1028
rahat.allana@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Affirms SmartStop OP, L.P. BBB Issuer and Senior Note Ratings; Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms its BBB issuer rating for SmartStop OP, L.P. KBRA also affirms its BBB rating for SmartStop OP, L.P.'s senior unsecured notes and assigns its BBB rating to SmartStop OP's outstanding CAD200 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The Outlook for the issuer and all senior note ratings is Stable. Approximately $650 million of rated debt is affected by the KBRA rating actions. SmartStop OP, L.P. is the principal operating subsidiary of parent SmartStop Self...

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Recurring Revenue Loan Metrics Dashboard, Q1 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases an updated report tracking key metrics within the recurring revenue loan (RRL) securitization portfolio. KBRA continues to track and present several key metrics in a dashboard format, sourced from quarterly collateral loan tapes provided by 23 KBRA-rated RRL asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions. This update incorporates collateral tapes dated as of March 2026, which include 102 unique obligors. Weighted-Average Portfolio Key Statistics On an aggreg...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fidelis Mortgage Trust 2026-RTL2 (FIDL 2026-RTL2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to FIDL 2026-RTL2, a $191.5 million revolving RMBS transaction issued by Fidelis Investors Mortgage Fund I, LP (Fidelis), as seller/sponsor, and backed by Residential Transition Loans (RTLs). The transaction is the sponsor's fourth rated securitization backed by RTL collateral, and KBRA’s first rated RTL transaction. The collateral consists entirely of RTLs purchased by Fidelis from either its affiliated originator, Unitas Funding LLC...
Back to Newsroom