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KBRA Assigns AAA to Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund and Refunding Bonds, Series 2026-A and State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Put Bonds, Series 2026-B (Multiannual Mode)

Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Texas Transportation Commission State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund and Refunding Bonds, Series 2026-A and State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Put Bonds, Series 2026-B (Multiannual Mode). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the Commission's State of Texas Highway Improvement General Obligation Bonds and State of Texas General Obligation Mobility Fund Bonds as well as the State's General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook for each obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • The State’s broad and diverse economy is among the fastest growing in the Nation.
  • Conservative budget procedures and financial management practices support consistently strong reserve levels and operating flexibility.
  • The debt burden is low in terms of direct debt per capita and debt expense as a percentage of expenditures.

Credit Challenges

Increasing fiscal pressure to fund the necessary infrastructure and operational costs to keep up with economic and population growth, specifically in the areas of transportation and education.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

  • Sustained trend of structural imbalance in the State’s general operating funds and significant deterioration in the level of the Economic Stabilization Fund.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015859

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

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