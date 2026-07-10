Federal Bureau of Prisons Selects Securus Technologies to Deliver Communications and Digital Infrastructure Nationwide

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securus Technologies today announced it will deploy communications and digital infrastructure solutions across the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP or Bureau), including its EVOTAB® secure tablet platform, phone services, and video communications capabilities. The initiative supports BOP efforts to strengthen institutional safety, modernize how services are delivered across its facilities, and expand access to programs that help prepare individuals for successful reintegration into society. In doing so, it represents a significant investment in the communications and digital infrastructure that supports correctional professionals, the individuals in their care, and the communities to which they return.

Purpose-built for corrections, Securus' integrated communications and digital infrastructure platform brings together secure communications, education, workforce readiness resources, rehabilitative programming, and digital services. By digitizing routine processes, expanding self-service capabilities, and improving access to programming, the platform helps reduce administrative burden and enables correctional professionals to focus more of their time on safety, security, and supporting successful outcomes for incarcerated individuals.

Communications and digital infrastructure have become an essential component of modern corrections infrastructure, helping agencies strengthen institutional safety, expand access to services, and improve outcomes. Secure phone, video, and tablet-based solutions connect incarcerated individuals with educational, workforce development, and rehabilitative resources while helping them maintain meaningful relationships with family and loved ones during incarceration. These investments can also deliver measurable operational benefits. In one correctional facility, deployment of secure communications and digital services was associated with a 22 percent reduction in inmate infractions, while access to education during incarceration has been linked to improved employment outcomes following release, helping individuals return better prepared for work, family, and community life.

“We are honored to support BOP’s mission to advance safety, security, rehabilitation, and successful reentry,” said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO & President, Securus Technologies. “Securus has a long history of partnering with correctional agencies to deliver secure, reliable technology that supports safe operations while expanding access to the tools and programs that help people prepare for reentry. Together, we will strengthen facilities today, while helping build more stable outcomes for the communities they serve.”

The deployment reflects a growing recognition that communications and digital infrastructure are foundational components of modern correctional environments. By improving access to information, programming, and trusted connections, correctional agencies can better support safety, accountability, rehabilitation, and long-term public safety objectives.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi-enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.