Anthem Partners with One Southern Indiana to Lower the Cost of Health Coverage for Small Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS & NEW ALBANY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has joined forces with One Southern Indiana (1si) to help small businesses provide their employees with lower cost, high-quality health benefits through the new Advantage 1 Health program, a Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangement (MEWA). Designed exclusively for members of 1si and participating local chambers of commerce, the program enables small employers to provide big company benefits at lower, more predictable costs.

Advantage 1 Health can help businesses with 2–50 employees save up to 40% on health benefit costs and offers flexible plan options designed to meet the needs of both employers and employees.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Indiana’s economy, but many continue to struggle with managing employee health benefits costs,” said Jessica Lopez-Liggett, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. “Together with One Southern Indiana and local chambers across the state, we’re helping eligible small employers create greater cost stability and predictability while offering comprehensive health benefits for their employees.”

Through this MEWA partnership, Anthem, 1si, and local chambers of commerce deliver industry-leading small business health coverage with an unmatched array of plan designs and network choices. These plans leverage Anthem’s 80 years of experience supporting Indiana employers and its strong relationships with Indiana care providers.

In addition to 1si, Advantage 1 Health is available through participating chambers of commerce across Indiana. Employers may join any participating chamber regardless of business location. The growing list includes:

Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce

Clinton County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce of Harrison County

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership

Franklin Chamber of Commerce

Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Greater Lafayette Commerce

Madison Area Chamber

OneZone Chamber (Fishers, IN)

Advantage 1 Health simplifies administration, helps reduce healthcare costs and integrates wellness and preventive programs. Key features include:

Broad care provider access: Every major Indiana hospital and health system is featured in Anthem’s network of providers. Members can continue seeing their doctorsp while gaining access to one of Indiana’s largest provider networks, plus seamless nationwide coverage through Anthem’s broad PPO network.

Every major Indiana hospital and health system is featured in Anthem’s network of providers. Members can continue seeing their doctorsp while gaining access to one of Indiana’s largest provider networks, plus seamless nationwide coverage through Anthem’s broad PPO network. Lower, more predictable costs: Some employers can save up to 40% compared to ACA plans, with simple plan designs, national care provider networks, and easier administration and budgeting.

Some employers can save up to 40% compared to ACA plans, with simple plan designs, national care provider networks, and easier administration and budgeting. Flexible plan designs: Chamber members can choose from 42 health plan options to select the benefits and premiums that best fit their employee population and budget, including Clear Choice plans featuring transparent and simplified copay-based pricing for healthcare services.

Chamber members can choose from 42 health plan options to select the benefits and premiums that best fit their employee population and budget, including Clear Choice plans featuring transparent and simplified copay-based pricing for healthcare services. Network choice: Employers can choose from three Anthem care provider networks: HealthSync HMO — a network of high performing care providers designed to deliver maximum savings and value. HealthSync POS – a flexible tiered network option that balances cost savings and provider access, allowing members to choose between a Tier 1 HealthSync network for greater savings and the broadest Tier 2 PPO network for expanded access. Blue Access PPO — the broadest network option, including nearly every Indiana hospital and physician.

Employers can choose from three Anthem care provider networks: Simple administration: Anthem and program partners handle compliance and administrative tasks, making ongoing management easy for employers.

Anthem and program partners handle compliance and administrative tasks, making ongoing management easy for employers. Integrated benefits: Medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and virtual care connect through the Sydney® Health app, a secure member website, and 24/7/365 support.

Medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and virtual care connect through the Sydney® Health app, a secure member website, and 24/7/365 support. Wellness and rewards: Each plan includes preventive care programs and wellness incentives. Members can earn up to $500 annually for healthy activities.

“This partnership gives chambers across the state a tangible way to support their members with meaningful benefits,” said Lance Allison, President and CEO of One Southern Indiana. “Advantage 1 Health provides our business community with a smart, affordable healthcare solution that strengthens small businesses and communities.”

Small businesses can learn more at anthem.com/advantage-1-health.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us @AnthemBCBS on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About One Southern Indiana

One Southern Indiana (1si) was formed in July of 2006 and serves as the chamber of commerce serving Clark and Floyd counties and the Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) serving Clark, Floyd, and Scott counties. 1si’s mission is to help businesses innovate and thrive in the southern Indiana / Louisville metro area via the three pillars of Business Resources, Economic Development, and Advocacy. For more information on One Southern Indiana, visit www.1si.org.