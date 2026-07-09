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Viz.ai Expands into Neurodegenerative Disease with Cortechs.ai Collaboration

Cortechs.ai and Viz.ai partner to tackle multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases across Viz.ai's health system network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a collaboration with Cortechs.ai, a global leader in neuroimaging and quantitative analysis solutions, to integrate Cortechs.ai's NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS suite into the Viz.ai platform, expanding access to quantitative neuroimaging for hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

This partnership marks Viz.ai's expansion into neurodegenerative disease, growing Viz Neuro Suite beyond its already market-leading neuro offerings. The collaboration will begin with a focus on multiple sclerosis (MS), integrating quantitative MRI analysis from NeuroQuant MS directly into Viz.ai's care coordination workflow, giving clinicians both the quantitative precision and the coordination infrastructure needed to identify and manage MS patients at scale.

“Viz.ai's core mission has always been to increase access to life-saving treatments. It’s about getting the right information to the right care team member, at the right time, to improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Tim Showalter, Chief Medical Officer at Viz.ai. "This collaboration with Cortechs.ai extends that commitment into neurodegenerative disease, an area with profound unmet need and enormous potential—particularly where earlier patient identification and disease characterization can meaningfully change the treatment trajectory. We see this as the foundation for something much bigger, and we're just getting started."

With an established footprint of nearly 2,000 U.S. hospitals, Viz.ai is uniquely positioned alongside Cortechs.ai to ensure patients with neurodegenerative disease reach the right care, faster.

“Cortechs.ai is building NeuroQuant into the leading platform for neuro quantification and analysis by providing the trusted intelligence layer that enables healthcare innovators to seamlessly integrate clinically validated quantitative imaging into their own solutions,” said Kyle Frye, CEO at Cortechs.ai. “We believe the future of healthcare AI will be built on connected platforms, not isolated point solutions. Our partnership with Viz.ai is a powerful example of that vision, combining Viz.ai’s care coordination platform with the trusted quantitative insights of NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS platforms to accelerate innovation, enhance clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients.”

Additional partnership and product announcements focused on neurodegenerative diseases are expected from Viz.ai in the near future, as the company continues to expand its AI-powered care coordination platform. For more information about Viz.ai and its growing portfolio of solutions, please visit Viz.ai.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-powered care coordination and clinical workflow solutions, deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals across the United States and trusted by leading life sciences companies. Its platform uniquely combines real-time, multimodal clinical data with deep clinician engagement to detect disease earlier, coordinate care teams, and help ensure patients receive the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company to be awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and is ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey. For more information, visit Viz.ai.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company's numerous FDA-cleared products provide quantitative insights to help physicians with the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

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