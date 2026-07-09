AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Members of National Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of OMS National Insurance Company, Risk Retention Group and Fortress Insurance Company (collectively referred to as National Group). The outlook of the FSR is stable. All companies are domiciled in Schaumburg, IL.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect National Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlook of National Group’s Long-Term ICR reflects the continuing improvement in its operating performance, reflecting underwriting metrics that have consistently outperformed its peers. The recent improvement in investment performance is a result of the investment portfolio’s rebalancing. The group reported solid surplus growth and improved operating trends when compared to its peers. The investment performance is expected to continue to produce favorable results and drive improvement to the group’s operating performance.

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