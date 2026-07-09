OpenEvidence and NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medicine Expand Clinical AI Tools Across New York City and Westchester

MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenEvidence, a medical AI and clinical decision support tool for U.S. clinicians, today announced a collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian and its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, to deploy OpenEvidence across all hospitals and care sites throughout the Greater New York region. This enterprise-scale collaboration will place trusted, evidence-based clinical AI in the hands of providers serving millions of patients across New York City's five boroughs and Westchester.

OpenEvidence will be available to clinical staff at NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia and Weill Cornell Medicine, allowing them to ask complex medical questions in conversational language and receive answers that are grounded in research and guidelines, with evidence interpreted through the lens that matters most: the individual patient.

“Every patient is unique, and their care should reflect that,” said Chif Umejei, Chief Information Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian. “By making OpenEvidence available across our systems, clinicians can use AI to seamlessly access and analyze medical research in real time and use that information to deliver informed and compassionate care to the communities we serve.”

“The campuses of NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia and Weill Cornell Medicine span the full geographic and demographic range of Greater New York, serving one of the most linguistically, culturally, and clinically complex patient populations in the world,” said Dr. Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. “Deploying OpenEvidence across the care teams of a leading academic healthcare system and two premier medical schools provides every clinician, regardless of setting, equal access to the best available evidence for every patient they see.”

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support tool and medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, the majority of U.S. physicians use OpenEvidence daily.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals and nearly 350 locations including primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups with world-class doctors from Columbia and Weill Cornell Medicine, and an array of telemedicine services.*

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is affiliated with two renowned medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine. This collaboration means patients have access to the country’s leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 255 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian’s 45,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

*In collaboration with physicians from ColumbiaDoctors and Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian provides care at 450+ locations.