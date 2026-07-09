MBS Global Investments and WS Intimorato Capital Ltd Announce MBS Capital Strategic Joint Venture

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MBS Global Investments (“MBS”) the investment arm of the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, chaired by H.E. Marwan Alhajeri, and WS Intimorato Capital Ltd (“WSIC”) the investment and management holding of Mr. Werner Schmidt, today announced the formation of MBS Capital, a strategic joint venture (the “JV”) designed to combine private capital, hard-asset origination, regulated financial services capability and emerging digital infrastructure into one coordinated cross-border execution platform.

MBS Capital is being established with an initial capital base of US$1 billion. This provides the joint venture with immediate scale and a clear execution mandate across its first priority workstreams. Share

MBS Capital is being established with an initial capital base of US$1 billion. This provides the joint venture with immediate scale and a clear execution mandate across its first priority workstreams.

MBS Capital establishes a formal framework through which the parties will originate, structure, finance and execute a select pipeline of asset-backed opportunities. Its first areas of collaboration are expected to include mining and natural resources, institutional-grade gemstone investment, regulated investment banking capabilities and the tokenization of physical hard assets. These initiatives will be developed as workstreams under MBS Capital, with further transaction-specific details to be released separately as each workstream reaches the appropriate stage of execution and disclosure.

The launch of MBS Capital marks the start of a long-term strategic alliance between two principals with complementary capabilities: MBS brings capital formation capability, investment relationships, sovereign reach and institutional finance experience and WSIC brings proprietary hard-asset exposure, industrial and trading experience, structuring discipline and management capacity.

STRATEGIC PURPOSE OF MBS CAPITAL

Through MBS Capital, MBS and WSIC intend to build a combined platform of exceptional scale and ambition, capable of moving high-quality hard assets and other real-world assets (RWA) from private ownership and fragmented markets into more transparent, investable and institutionally governed formats.

MBS Capital will serve as an execution platform combining MBS’s capital network and institutional reach with WSIC’s asset access and technical execution capacity, allowing the parties to pursue opportunities that require both specialist hard-asset expertise and sophisticated financial structuring.

The parties believe that many hard-asset markets - including mining interests, gemstone inventories and other privately held tangible assets - remain under-institutionalized despite their intrinsic value. MBS Capital has been created to address that gap by bringing price transparency, custody, financing and liquidity to asset classes that have historically been fragmented, opaque or difficult for institutional investors to access at scale.

A central part of this ambition is to help create new, institutionally governed money markets around real-world assets (RWA) with tangible collateral, strong strategic relevance, cross-border scalability and clear pathways to capital participation.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

MBS Global Investments Chairman:

H.E. Marwan Alhajeri

MBS Global Investments is the investment arm of the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani and is chaired by H.E. Marwan Alhajeri. MBS acts as an integrated multi-family office and strategic investment platform and operates across strategic sectors including natural resources, financial services, emerging-market infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, industrial investment and frontier financial technology. The firm’s mandate is built around long-term value creation, active partnership and the mobilisation of private capital into opportunities where strategic relationships, execution speed and institutional discipline are decisive.

Within MBS Capital, MBS is expected to contribute capital formation capability, investment relationships across GCC, South-East Asia and international private-capital markets, experience in resource financing and strategic acquisitions, and access to institutional networks that can support scale, distribution and execution.

WS Intimorato Capital Ltd Chairman:

Werner Schmidt

WS Intimorato Capital Ltd is the investment and management holding chaired by Werner Schmidt. WSIC focuses on long-duration, asset-backed investment strategies across hard assets, mining, trading, banking, insurance and alternative investment platforms. The firm has developed experience in the origination, ownership, management and structuring of non-traditional asset classes, with a particular emphasis on direct exposure, tangible value and disciplined governance.

Within MBS Capital, WSIC is expected to contribute asset origination, sector expertise, management capacity, specialist knowledge in gemstones and mining, and the structuring experience required to convert private hard-asset holdings into institutional investment propositions.

INITIAL AREAS OF COLLABORATION UNDER MBS CAPITAL

MBS Capital’s first phase is expected to focus on a concentrated set of strategic workstreams, including:

mining and natural resources;

an institutional-grade gemstone investment platform;

regulated investment banking capabilities to support capital markets activity; and

digital hard-asset infrastructure designed to support verified real-world assets.

Further announcements will be made once the relevant workstream is sufficiently advanced or completed, as applicable. Each initiative is currently being progressed through its own documentation, approvals and execution process.

Among these workstreams, the institutional-grade gemstone investment platform — the proposed MBV Investment Fund — is one of the priority initiatives currently being advanced in discovery and documentation under MBS Capital. No firm commitment has been made, and any participation would be subject to completion of that process and the usual legal, regulatory and commercial requirements.

In gemstones in particular, the parties intend to bring independent valuation, third-party custody and audited governance - and, in time, a credible price benchmark - to a market that has historically lacked institutional-grade investment infrastructure.

“MBS Capital reflects our belief that long-term value will be created where strategic hard assets, private capital and institutional financial infrastructure converge. MBS is committed to building partnerships that are ambitious, disciplined and capable of operating across regions, sectors and capital markets," commented H.E. Marwan Alhajeri, Chairman, MBS.

“WSIC has built its strategy around direct asset ownership, long-duration value and careful structuring. Through MBS Capital, we can combine WSIC’s asset base and structuring discipline with MBS’s capital depth, regional reach and institutional network to build a platform of genuine international relevance," commented Werner Schmidt, Chairman, WSIC.

LOOKING AHEAD

MBS and WSIC expect to issue separate and more detailed announcements in relation to individual workstreams under MBS Capital as they progress. The principals have also committed to providing regular updates to their respective investor and adviser communities as each workstream advances towards execution. This approach will ensure clear, transaction-specific communication to the market.

Both parties view MBS Capital as the foundation for a multi-year and potentially multi-generational alliance, built around what they regard as one of the most significant investment opportunities of the next decade: the convergence of private hard-asset ownership, institutional finance and next-generation, real-world-asset (RWA) market infrastructure. Its ambition is to bring historically fragmented and privately held asset classes into more transparent, investable and institutionally governed formats - helping to create new, institutionally governed money markets around real-world assets, while setting higher standards for governance, valuation, custody, access and long-term value creation.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation to invest in any securities, fund interest, token, digital asset or financial instrument. Any investment activity described in this announcement, including any fund, acquisition, financing or tokenisation initiative associated with MBS Capital, remains subject to further documentation, due diligence, regulatory review and applicable legal requirements. No assurance can be given that any contemplated transaction or workstream will be completed on the terms described, within any particular timeframe or at all.