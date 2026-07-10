teamLab Biovortex Kyoto Welcomes Over 1 Million Visitors within 9 Months of Opening

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Biovortex Kyoto has welcomed over 1 million visitors as of July 6, 2026, 9 months after its grand opening. (*1)

These visitors arrived from more than 150 countries and regions. International visitors account for approximately 42% of the total. Many of these international visitors travel from distant countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Approximately 30% of these international visitors purchase their tickets at least 30 days in advance.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto is teamLab's largest museum in Japan, with an average visitor stay of over two and a half hours.

*1 According to ticket purchase data from the official teamLab Biovortex Kyoto website (survey period: October 7, 2025 – July 6, 2026) Expand

Visitors Comment (Middle East Area / Two Females, 10s)​

“This was our first trip to Japan and our very first time experiencing teamLab's artwork. Within teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, the piece where light forms into lines (*2) was particularly memorable, and its beauty felt completely unreal.”

“We had originally found it on social media while planning our trip and had saved it as a place to visit, but the experience of being fully immersed body and soul went far beyond our expectations.

As we are currently studying art, the gift of the crayons (*3) (received to mark surpassing 1 million visitors) is perfect for us, and we look forward to using them when painting.”

*2 teamLab, Infinite Crystal World © teamLab *3 teamLab, Stratified Color Crayons: BOX set of 5 © teamLab Expand

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto is teamLab's largest museum in Japan, based on the concept of Universe of Existence, Universe of Perception.

Located within walking distance of Kyoto Station and spanning over 10,000 square meters, the museum features more than 50 artworks, including artworks based on the concept of Environmental Phenomena as well as Athletics Forest, a complex, multi-dimensional creative athletic space, and Future Park, a collaborative space for co-creation, which are both part of teamLab’s educational projects.

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto

https://www.teamlab.art/e/kyoto/

#teamLabKyoto

21-5 Higashikujo Higashi-Iwamotocho, Minami-ku, Kyoto

https://maps.app.goo.gl/hykGEnPfHjujfabP7

Hours

9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

*Last entry: 7:30 PM

*Subject to change

Closed

Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, September 01

Tuesday, September 15

*Closed days are subject to change.

Press Kit

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/93lvrprtgnfgv7fetmdkh/AEWRAiT_cvPAO96U6t39MTo?rlkey=y32z92c7awdpeux6i9a5e7atk&st=z7le6598&dl=0