Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and VCU Health Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Advance Affordability and Innovation

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and VCU Health today announced a new multi-year agreement that reinforces their longstanding relationship and shared commitment to improving health outcomes across the Commonwealth.

"Our continued partnership with VCU Health reflects a shared commitment to improving quality, affordability, and the overall healthcare experience for the individuals and families we serve," said Monica Schmude, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield VA Pres. Share

The agreement establishes a foundation for continued collaboration between Anthem and VCU Health, supporting innovative care models, improved care coordination, and a shared focus on quality, affordability, and patient outcomes.

“At Anthem, we know healthcare affordability is not a challenge any one organization can solve alone,” said Monica Schmude, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. "Our continued partnership with VCU Health reflects a shared commitment to improving quality, affordability, and the overall healthcare experience for the individuals and families we serve."

The renewed partnership builds on years of collaboration between Anthem and VCU Health.

Most recently, VCU Health joined Anthem, business leaders, policymakers, and community organizations at a roundtable hosted in partnership with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. The discussion focused on practical solutions to address rising healthcare costs, strengthen primary care access, improve consumer navigation, and advance community-based approaches that support better health outcomes and lower costs over time.

The organizations will continue to collaborate on innovative programs that expand access to care, including Hospital at Home services, which allow eligible patients to receive acute-level care in the comfort of their homes. Anthem and VCU Health will also explore new opportunities to advance population health management, improve care coordination, and strengthen value-based care initiatives that align high quality care and patient-centered outcomes.

“We value our long-standing relationship with Anthem and are pleased to have reached an agreement that strengthens our partnership,” said Marlon Levy, M.D., MBA, CEO of VCU Health. “This allows us to continue building on a strong foundation with Anthem while focusing on what matters most - delivering high quality care to our patients.”

Medicare Advantage Update

As part of the renewed agreement, Anthem and VCU Health have mutually agreed that VCU Health will be out of network for certain Medicare Advantage plans effective January 1, 2027.

VCU Health will remain in Anthem's Medicare Advantage network through December 31, 2026. Impacted members will have the opportunity to review their coverage options during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026.

This change applies only to Anthem Medicare Advantage plans that are not Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), including Medicare PPO, Medicare HMO, and Chronic Special Needs Plans. Anthem Medicare Advantage D-SNP members, who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid and receive integrated benefits through Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, will continue to have access to VCU Health providers and facilities under the renewed agreement.

The change does not affect Anthem commercial, Individual and Family, Medicaid, Medicare Supplement (Medigap), or Medicare Advantage D-SNP plans. Both organizations are committed to providing support and resources to help impacted members during the network transition.

For more information about this change, visit www.anthem.com/update/vcuma. If members have questions about benefit verification, more information can be found on the member’s Sydney app, at anthem.com, or by calling the number for customer service on the member’s ID card.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 29,000 students in more than 200 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities across VCU’s 12 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.