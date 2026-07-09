US Army Awards L3Harris NGC2 Manpack Radio Delivery Orders

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received orders totaling $84 million in support of the U.S. Army for Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) manpack Falcon® systems. The AN/PRC-158C systems include high-throughput Mobile Ad hoc NETworks (MANET) and highly resilient waveforms for assured communications in all conditions.

This is L3Harris’ second award in support of NGC2, following an initial $24 million order in October. The manpack systems will serve as part of the program’s transport layer, which is a collection of networks, communication pathways and data-delivery technologies that move information across sensors, shooters and command-and-control systems.

“Our Falcon Advanced Data Node gateways are battle-tested, fielded around the world and, with their software-defined architectures, ready for the constantly evolving challenges and threats facing soldiers,” said Chris Aebli, President, Mission Critical Communications, Communications & Spectrum Dominance, L3Harris. “We continue to invest and innovate both our system capabilities and production capacities to meet our global customers’ needs with a commercial business model that perfectly aligns with the U.S. Department of War’s commercial-first acquisition approach.”

The communication systems support the requirements of multi-transport gateways necessary to enable NGC2 with features including air-to-ground networking, routing, MANETs, In Line Encryption and Sensitive But Unclassified – Encrypted waveforms.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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