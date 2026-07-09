Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Partners with Summize to Transform Contract Operations Across its Global Portfolio

DENVER & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summize, the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform purpose-built for in-house legal teams, today announced a partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

“Summize’s AI solution will enable our organization to centralize agreements and create efficiency, giving us a scalable solution for our dynamic portfolio of businesses." -- Keirstin Beck, EVP, General Counsel, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Share

Summize will be deployed across KSE's portfolio of sports franchises, venues, and media networks, transforming how the organization manages contracts at scale. Summize also will continue to support The Kroenke Group (TKG), a real estate developer, investor and property manager.

"KSE is one of the most ambitious sports and entertainment groups in the world, and partnering with them is a defining moment for Summize,” said Tom Dunlop, CEO and co-founder of Summize. “What KSE is building — a single source of truth for contracts across franchises, venues, media, and property — is exactly the kind of strategy Summize is purpose-built for. Together, KSE and Summize are defining what modern, AI-first contract operations look like for large global organizations and we're proud to be the vendor powering this shift."

Summize’s AI-powered technology will accelerate workflows and unlock efficiencies across KSE’s global portfolio. Summize will create a centralized repository of documents, giving all KSE departments access to a single, searchable source. Summize’s playbook-driven AI solution will streamline contract review, delivering consistency across multiple jurisdictions, regulatory regimes, and league frameworks. In addition, Summize will deliver template-based contract generation and automated intake for any commercial agreements, using software that is embedded within the organization’s existing technology stack.

"We are pleased to welcome Summize to the KSE family,” said Keirstin Beck, EVP, General Counsel, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “Summize’s AI solution will enable our organization to centralize agreements and create efficiency, giving us a scalable solution for our dynamic portfolio of businesses."

Implementation is underway via a phased rollout led by Summize's internal team across its three locations in Manchester, Boston and San Diego. Sprints are aligned to KSE's priority use cases, sequenced to deliver measurable value from day one.

The KSE partnership underscores Summize's accelerating momentum in sports and entertainment, and its position as the AI-powered CLM solution of choice for the ambitious legal teams behind some of the world's most commercially complex businesses. KSE joins a growing cohort of franchises, leagues, and entertainment groups turning to Summize to bring contract operations in line with the pace of the rest of the business.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include Arsenal F.C. (EPL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), SoFi Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Ball Arena, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service; KSE Radio, which includes Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, MIX 100, KOOL and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM; and Outdoor Sportsman Group, the largest media company devoted to outdoor sports.

About Summize

Summize is the AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform purpose-built for in-house legal teams. By embedding contract intelligence directly into the tools businesses already use — including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, Docusign, Slack, Gmail and Salesforce — Summize accelerates contract review, drafting, negotiation, and signature while giving legal teams complete visibility and control over their contract estate. Learn more at summize.com.