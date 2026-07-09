Asylon Awarded Phase Three Contract to Mature Autonomous Aircraft Inspection System for the U.S. Air Force at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asylon, a leading provider of autonomous robotic platforms for physical operations, announced it has been awarded a Phase Three contract by the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) to advance the development, integration, and on-site demonstration of its Multi-modal Autonomous Robotics for Inspection of Aircraft (MARIA) system. The award marks a significant milestone in bringing autonomous, repeatable, and unattended general visual inspection (GVI) capabilities to Department of the Air Force (DAF) airframes.

Under the contract, Asylon will deploy and integrate its complementary air and ground robotic platforms, the Guardian sUAS and DroneDog Q-UGV, together with its Range autonomy stack and DroneIQ command-and-control and data visualization infrastructure. The combined system is designed to perform coordinated, autonomous inspections of aircraft and deliver inspection results to maintainers through a single, intuitive operational interface.

Directly supporting the Air Force's mission to modernize and accelerate aircraft sustainment operations, the MARIA system will increase inspection speeds and improve consistency of manual tasks that are often labor-constrained and a high safety risk. Aircraft maintainers at WR-ALC will benefit from DroneIQ’s enhanced decision-making tools. Collated imagery, LIDAR/point-cloud data, telemetry, and metadata delivered via 2D inspection workflows and 3D/digital-twin views will help streamline inspection review processes.

This Phase Three award deepens Asylon's partnership with the Air Force and establishes a flagship deployment of MARIA at a premier sustainment installation. The deployment will create a proven pathway for broader autonomous aircraft inspection capabilities across the defense and sustainment markets in the future.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex on the MARIA system," said Anthony McCarty, Senior Vice President of Government at Asylon. "This award reflects the Air Force's confidence in our autonomous air and ground robotics platforms, already deployed in active security operations, and their trust in us to extend that capability into aircraft inspections that are faster, safer, and more consistent. We're proud to put leading-edge autonomy directly in the hands of the maintainers who keep our nation's fleet mission ready.”

About Asylon

Asylon is a U.S.-based leader in autonomous robotic platforms for physical operations. The company offers fully managed ground and aerial security solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructure, logistics, and government clients with over 350,000 autonomous missions completed. Through the integration of robots and AI with a 24/7 human RSOC team, Asylon delivers unmatched robotic security at scale. For more information, visit www.asylonrobotics.com.