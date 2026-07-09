Gibson Dunn Named an Official Legal Services Provider of LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibson Dunn today announced its partnership with LA28 and Team USA in connection with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The firm will provide legal services to support LA28 as it prepares to host the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, marking the return of the summer edition of the Olympic Games to the United States for the first time in more than three decades.

Founded in Los Angeles more than 135 years ago, Gibson Dunn has long played a leading role in the city’s civic, business, and cultural life. The partnership reflects the firm’s enduring commitment to Los Angeles and its support for initiatives that strengthen the region and elevate its global profile.

“We are proud to partner with LA28 and Team USA in support of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Barbara Becker, Chair and Managing Partner of Gibson Dunn. “Serving Los Angeles and its communities has been part of Gibson Dunn since our founding here, and this is a special moment to see that commitment extend to a Games that will welcome the world—and benefit the city and the people who call it home.”

The partnership also builds on Gibson Dunn’s longstanding experience advising clients across the sports industry. The firm’s multidisciplinary Sports Industry Group represents teams, venues, athletic associations, sponsors, broadcasters, financial institutions, municipalities, and other stakeholders on complex transactional, regulatory, governance, litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, and commercial matters.

“Preparing for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games requires sophisticated advice across a wide range of legal disciplines, and Gibson Dunn is uniquely positioned to bring together lawyers from across the firm to help LA28 meet that challenge,” said Candice Choh and Kahn Scolnick, Co-Partners in Charge of Gibson Dunn’s Los Angeles and Century City offices. “We look forward to drawing on the full depth of our practice to help deliver a Games that Los Angeles will be proud to host.”

“We are pleased to welcome Gibson Dunn as an Official Provider of the LA28 Games,” said Elisabeth Frienberg, Chief Legal Officer of LA28. “The firm's deep Los Angeles roots, industry reach, and multidisciplinary capabilities make it uniquely qualified to support the complex legal needs of an event of this scale.”

The partnership also reflects Gibson Dunn’s broader commitment to public service. Through its pro bono practice and support for civic initiatives, the firm has helped advance causes across Southern California, and it is proud to back a Games expected to deliver a lasting economic and civic legacy for the region.

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to allocate more quota spots to women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality and ticketing with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.

ABOUT GIBSON DUNN

Gibson Dunn is a leading international law firm. Consistently ranking among the world’s top law firms in industry surveys and major publications, Gibson Dunn is distinctively positioned in today’s global marketplace with more than 2,200 lawyers, and 23 offices, in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Brussels, Century City, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Munich, New York, Orange County, Palo Alto, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Singapore, Washington, D.C., and Zurich. For more information on Gibson Dunn, please visit the firm’s website.