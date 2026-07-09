eClinicalWorks PRISMA AI and PRISMANet Consolidate Fragmented Records, Accelerating Care at Joi Life Wellness

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHR providers, announced that Joi Life Wellness, a neurology practice in Georgia specializing in cognitive disorders, is leveraging the AI Assistant for PRISMA to access and review patient records within approximately five minutes from multiple days. The AI-driven health information search engine supports faster clinical decision-making and accelerated care delivery.

"The AI Assistant for PRISMA enables us to retrieve a patient’s medical history in about five minutes, compared to the multiple days required with manual processes,” said L. Bernard Brown, COO at Joi Life Wellness Share

Neurology practices frequently manage patients with chronic and progressive conditions that require longitudinal medical histories from multiple providers. At Joi Life Wellness, this need is especially critical given the high prevalence of cognitive conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

“The AI Assistant for PRISMA enables us to retrieve a patient’s medical history in about five minutes, compared to the multiple days required with manual processes,” said L. Bernard Brown, COO at Joi Life Wellness. “This allows us to manage high document volumes more effectively, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce delays in care for patients with complex neurological conditions.”

Given the complexity of these patients' neurological conditions, the practice previously relied on manual, fax-based workflows to retrieve and review fragmented patient histories—often delaying care decisions. With the AI Assistant for PRISMA, Joi Life can now consolidate high-volume documents into a unified patient record and leverage AI-driven highlights to instantly surface the most relevant clinical information.

The AI Assistant for PRISMA provides concise, summarized insights from lengthy discharge documents into a clear, two-page summary, enabling providers to quickly formulate care plans. The AI-powered EHR interoperability solution aggregates patient records from multiple external sources into a single, accessible format. By reducing time spent on administrative review, the practice has improved efficiency and increased its ability to see more patients.

“The AI Assistant for PRISMA addresses a critical challenge in healthcare: fragmented patient data. It makes external records accessible in minutes rather than days,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “This gives providers timely, actionable insights at the point of care, helps them avoid delays in treatment, and reduces the administrative burden associated with manual record retrieval.”

About Joi Life Wellness

Joi Life Wellness is a neurology-focused healthcare organization dedicated to delivering specialized care for patients with complex neurological and cognitive conditions. The practice is committed to improving patient outcomes through personalized, patient-centered care and advanced clinical workflows. Joi Life Wellness emphasizes accessibility, trust, and high-quality care, supported by the adoption of innovative technologies that enhance both operational efficiency and clinical decision-making. For more information, visit https://joilifewellness.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.