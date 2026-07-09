Wotton Kearney selects Intapp DealCloud with Celeste to power relationship intelligence and AI-driven growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the leading governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, today announces that Wotton Kearney has selected Intapp DealCloud with Celeste. The firm will use the platform to unify relationship intelligence and equip its lawyers and business development and marketing teams with AI-driven insights and agentic capabilities.

A platform built for international growth

Wotton Kearney is Asia Pacific's leading specialist insurance and risk law firm, with a clear and active ambition to grow internationally. To support that strategy, the firm required a purpose-built growth platform capable of connecting intelligence across the firm, surfacing relationship opportunities, and providing insights that drive sustainable, client-led growth.

As the firm's geographic footprint and client complexity have grown, so has the need for a more connected, intelligent approach to relationship management. Wotton Kearney operates in an industry where deep client knowledge, fast response, and cross-jurisdictional coordination are not differentiators, but baseline expectations. The firm sought a solution that could meet that standard at scale. Following a competitive RFP process, Wotton Kearney selected DealCloud with Celeste as the platform best suited to its long-term strategic needs. They chose DealCloud because it’s purpose-built for the legal market, highly configurable, designed for the agentic era, and supported by a team with genuine expertise in legal business development and growth.

Putting relationship intelligence to work

DealCloud provides Wotton Kearney with a single, connected system for managing relationships, tracking client activity, capturing experience, and identifying growth opportunities across the firm. With full visibility into client intelligence and cross-selling opportunities, the firm's business development and marketing teams will be better positioned to deliver a more proactive, strategic service to the business.

Intapp Celeste extends that intelligence further, bringing insights and agentic capabilities directly into the firm's growth workflows. Rather than navigating complex dashboards or manually compiling data, professionals will be able to engage with the firm's institutional knowledge in plain language. This will allow them to surface the right connections, flag opportunities, and streamline high-volume business development processes so they can focus where it matters most.

A significant milestone for Intapp in the Asia Pacific region

Wotton Kearney's selection of DealCloud with Celeste marks a meaningful milestone for Intapp in the Australian and broader Asia Pacific legal market. The firm’s decision to invest in a purpose-built growth platform signals that world-class relationship technology is becoming a competitive differentiator not just for the largest global firms — but also for leading regional legal businesses with genuine global ambitions.

Intapp’s Firm AI architecture supports Wotton Kearny’s ambitious AI roadmap, which defines a firmwide strategy to embed intelligent tools that automate routine tasks, sharpen operational efficiency, and help its people work smarter.

Quotes

Zhoe Clark, Business Development & Marketing Director, Wotton Kearney:

“WK has built its reputation on the depth and quality of its client relationships—we are a trusted partner, not just a legal supplier. As we grow, that standard has to scale with us. Our clients operate in increasingly complex environments and expect deep insight, speed, and connectivity across teams and geographies. DealCloud gives us the platform for world-class relationship intelligence, and with Celeste, we’re bringing AI into how we act on that insight - so we can continue to meet client expectations at scale and grow alongside them.”

Iain McGuire, Chief Technology & AI Officer, Wotton Kearney

“At WK we’re constantly investing in leading technologies to enable smarter ways of working and deliver value to our clients. Intapp’s Celeste AI platform is a natural fit with our broader AI, Innovation and Transformation strategy, which is underpinned by a clear focus on using artificial intelligence to deliver secure, responsible outcomes for our people and clients.”

Jon Brewer, Senior DealCloud Growth Director, Intapp:

"Wotton Kearney is a firm with real momentum and a clear strategic vision. They recognized that to grow across clients, markets, and geographies, they needed a growth platform that could keep pace — one that connects relationship intelligence and uses AI to unlock it. DealCloud with Celeste is designed to do exactly that, and we're proud to support the firm as it builds the capability to underpin its next chapter."

A partnership built for the long term

Wotton Kearney will work with Epiq, Intapp's implementation partner, to deploy DealCloud with Celeste across the firm. Epiq's expertise in legal technology implementation will support a configuration tailored to the firm's specific workflows and business development priorities, ensuring a strong foundation for adoption and long-term value.

About Wotton Kearney

Founded in 2002, Wotton Kearney has grown to more than 100 partners and over 750 legal professionals across offices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand. Asia Pacific's leading specialist insurance and risk legal business, the firm advises insurers, reinsurers, corporates and government on complex insurance and liability matters, and is recognised for its deep industry expertise and commitment to client service. Learn more at wottonkearney.com.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp's vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn more at intapp.com.