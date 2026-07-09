Ellavoz Impact Capital & Allivate Impact Capital Join Forces to Scale High-Impact Opportunity Zone Investments

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellavoz Impact Capital, (Ellavoz) and Allivate Impact Capital® (Allivate) announced today a strategic collaboration to originate and execute high-impact Opportunity Zone (OZ) commercial real estate investments across the United States, targeting attractive returns alongside measurable social impact.

The collaboration unites two complementary firms with expertise across impact investing, asset management, and real estate development, creating a differentiated pipeline of investable opportunities in underserved, high-growth markets.

Allivate structures and deploys innovative capital solutions across asset classes, backed by a disciplined focus on risk-adjusted returns and measurable impact outcomes. The firm specializes in aligning private, public, and nonprofit capital to unlock value in underinvested communities, transforming underutilized assets into scalable economic opportunities. The team has been recognized globally and nationally for their innovative impact investing strategies that leverage the Opportunity Zone program. For more information, see allivate.com/awards/.

Ellavoz complements this with on-the-ground execution capabilities, including sourcing, developing, and managing workforce and affordable housing and other community centered real estate assets. Its vertically integrated platform and experience in Opportunity Zone fund strategies enable efficient deployment of capital into projects designed to deliver competitive financial performance while driving long-term community revitalization.

Together, the firms offer investors a compelling value proposition:

Curated OZ deal flow in supply constrained markets

Integrated investment and development expertise from origination through asset management

Downside risk is mitigated through structuring that is informed by deep community engagement and public private alignment

Transparent impact measurement frameworks aligned with industry standards

“Our mission has always been to use innovative capital solutions to elevate communities and alleviate poverty,” said Noelle St.Clair Lentz, CEO of Allivate Impact Capital. “Partnering with Ellavoz enhances our ability to achieve our mission to deliver institutional quality investments that align both financial returns and durable community impact.”

Jeff Crum, CEO of Ellavoz Impact Capital, added, “Ellavoz is thrilled to be working with Allivate Impact Capital on this new Opportunity Zone venture. Allivate’s relationships with institutional investors, deep understanding of Community Reinvestment Act requirements, and shared vision around community impact makes them a great partner as we look to grow our presence in the community investment space.”

The joint venture will focus on affordable and workforce housing projects that help create quality jobs, Main Street revitalization and historic preservation, including developments not contributing to gentrification or displacement. This venture has four objectives:

Deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns from investments in commercial real estate projects

Maintain compliance with Opportunity Zone regulations to maximize tax benefits

Make CRA eligible investments

Generate positive social and economic benefits for communities

Additionally, the venture will seek to tackle the tremendous need for workforce housing that exists in many high cost housing markets. The affordable housing crisis is being worsened by a critical lack of housing that bridges the gap between luxury developments and deeply subsidized affordable housing. Without these options, working families, with low- and moderate-income, are left with limited, often unaffordable choices, highlighting the urgent need for zoning reform and more flexible development.

To reinforce accountability a dedicated Social Impact Advisory Board will provide independent oversight of impact performance. All investments will be evaluated using the Opportunity Zones Reporting Framework to promote consistency and transparency for investors.

As Opportunity Zone policy continues to evolve, the Allivate and Ellavoz partnership is positioned to capitalize on a maturing market by delivering institutional grade investments that integrate financial discipline with measurable social outcomes.

About Allivate Impact Capital®

Allivate Impact Capital® is an impact investing firm with a mission of using innovative capital solutions to elevate communities, alleviate poverty, and activate entrepreneurial ecosystems. As a subsidiary of Woodforest Financial Group, Allivate leverages an award-winning Community Development Team to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns from investments while delivering measurable positive social impact. Learn more at allivate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital, LLC, is a social impact investor, advisor, asset manager, and real estate developer focused on creating and preserving workforce and affordable housing and other community-oriented real estate properties. Ellavoz’s strategy concentrates investments into price-attainable housing and economic development projects by working with socially aligned operators, local nonprofits, and governmental agencies to deliver positive community outcomes and double bottom line returns. For more information about Ellavoz Impact Capital, visit our website at Ellavoz.com.

Nothing contained herein should be deemed a prediction or projection of future performance of any funds managed by Allivate Impact Capital or Ellavoz Impact Capital, and any information regarding performance is presented solely to illustrate underwriting criteria and analysis. Past performance shall not be construed to be indicative of future performance result.

Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any investment, fund or other vehicle sponsored by Allivate Impact Capital, Ellavoz Impact Capital or any of their affiliates or partners. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made pursuant to confidential, definitive offering documents delivered to qualified investors and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law.