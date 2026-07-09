Overbay Capital Partners Announces Completion of Strategic Investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overbay Capital Partners (“Overbay” or “the Firm”), a premier alternative asset manager focused on the secondaries market, announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment from funds managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”). The investment, which was previously announced in March 2026, has now closed following receipt of regulatory approvals. The Overbay team remains significant long-term shareholders alongside Charlesbank and retains control and independence of all investment activities.

“We are pleased to complete this partnership with Charlesbank and to begin the next chapter of Overbay’s growth,” said Rob McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Overbay. Share

“We are pleased to complete this partnership with Charlesbank and to begin the next chapter of Overbay’s growth,” said Rob McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Overbay. “Charlesbank’s investment strengthens our platform as we continue to build out our investment, investor relations, and operations teams, deepen our technology and data infrastructure, and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our funds’ investors.”

“Overbay has built a differentiated platform in the secondaries market, and we look forward to supporting the Firm’s continued growth in the years ahead as demand for liquidity solutions and secondaries strategies continues to accelerate,” added Jared Pomerance, a Charlesbank Managing Director.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Overbay is a secondaries private equity firm with approximately US$3 billion in assets under management. The Firm currently specializes in highly diversified LP-led secondaries within private equity, growth equity, and venture capital. The Firm has developed deep experience in several differentiated niches including technology, sports, and funds-of-funds. Overbay's funds are backed by a broad, blue-chip investor base spanning both sophisticated institutional and private investors.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Overbay Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Overbay Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity secondaries firm with approximately US$3 billion in assets under management. Overbay specializes in acquiring diversified private equity, growth equity and venture capital portfolios and funds-of-funds. As the only secondary fund founded by intermediaries, Overbay brings a differentiated sourcing edge and a proven track record across multiple fund vintages. Overbay’s investor base includes endowments, foundations, family offices and other institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.overbaycapital.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $21.5 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary private equity and credit strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.