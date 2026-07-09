Capella University Named the Official Higher Learning Partner of the WNBA

NEW YORK & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella University and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year partnership, making Capella the Official Higher Learning Partner of the WNBA.

Capella will also serve as the Presenting Partner of WNBA overtime across league channels, celebrating the extra periods played when games extend beyond regulation and the determination, resolve and commitment they demand.

The partnership reflects a natural alignment between the WNBA and Capella University through a shared understanding that extra effort, focus and commitment help turn aspirations into accomplishments.

“The WNBA represents the relentlessness of those who persevere and overcome to achieve their goals,” said Constance St. Germain, President of Capella University. “Our working adult students embody those same qualities, making this partnership a natural extension of both organizations’ winning attitudes.”

“Capella University understands what it takes to pursue ambitious goals and stay committed to them,” said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer of the WNBA. “This partnership is rooted in a shared belief in growth, perseverance and continued progress. Together, we're celebrating the idea that meaningful achievements are earned one step at a time.”

About Capella University

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the University is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs, allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

About the WNBA

Currently in its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women’s basketball globally. The WNBA’s dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.