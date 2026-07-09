MSCI and UBS Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Greater Transparency to Private Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) and UBS Group AG are announcing a strategic partnership aimed at advancing transparency across private markets.

The partnership combines MSCI’s capabilities in independent data, analytics and models with UBS’s leading alternatives expertise and global client insights. Together, the companies will work to further expand MSCI’s AI-powered platform designed to address longstanding industry challenges in private markets, such as fragmented data and limited transparency.

Informed by the Limited Partner (LP), Wealth Management and Asset Management perspectives that UBS brings, the partnership will create a more connected and standardized experience across the full private markets investment lifecycle, enabling investors to access insights more efficiently and evaluate opportunities with greater confidence. As the world’s largest truly global wealth manager and a leading asset manager, UBS will also be an early adopter of the platform and collaborate with MSCI to advocate for broader market adoption and standardization across private markets.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of MSCI, commented: “MSCI has long been committed to bringing independence, transparency and innovation to global investors. As private markets become an increasingly important part of the investment landscape, investors are looking for the insights, rigor and accessibility that they have come to expect in public markets. By combining MSCI and UBS’s respective strengths, we aim to help build the infrastructure that can shape the future of private markets investing.”

Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS, said: “This partnership builds on our long-standing relationship with MSCI and our shared ambition to increase transparency in private markets. As a leading LP, our Unified Global Alternatives business brings extensive industry insights and a deep understanding of clients’ evolving needs. Through our collaboration with MSCI, our goal is to help to shape the next generation of private markets portfolio management solutions and transform the decision-making process for clients across public and private markets.”

Additional information

The platform brings together fund discovery, portfolio management, analytics and benchmarking capabilities within a single ecosystem.

The platform streamlines data management and drives transparency bridging private and public markets. In addition, automated data processing and independent performance data from MSCI provide investors with more timely and consistent insights across portfolios.

The collaboration fosters a private markets ecosystem that connects General Partners (GPs) with institutional and private wealth investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About UBS’s Unified Global Alternatives (UGA) business

To capture the growth opportunity in alternatives, and in a transformational move for our clients and our partners, Unified Global Alternatives (UGA) was created in 2025 by bringing together the leading manager selection franchises from across Asset Management and Global Wealth Management. UGA provides an open architecture platform offering clients customized solutions across hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and multi-alternative investment products, as well as access to co-investments and secondary market opportunities for our more sophisticated clients. With over USD 340bn in combined invested assets, UGA is one of the leading limited partners globally.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

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