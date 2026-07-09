ScholarCHIPS Celebrates 15 Years of Expanding Opportunity for Children of Incarcerated Parents With Support From Securus Technologies

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifteen years ago, ScholarCHIPS was founded on a simple belief: a parent's incarceration should not determine a child's future. Tomorrow, at its Annual Awards Ceremony at the Historic National Press Club, ScholarCHIPS celebrates that vision by welcoming its 15th cohort of scholars, the largest and most geographically diverse class in the organization's history. Representing Washington, D.C. and 11 states, these students join a growing community of young people who have transformed adversity into educational opportunity.

For many families, access to that opportunity begins with awareness. Since 2024, Securus Technologies has helped ScholarCHIPS reach more incarcerated parents by making scholarship information directly available via more than 550,000 secure tablets in correctional facilities nationwide. Parents with access to tablets can learn about scholarship opportunities, share information with their loved ones, and connect children to resources designed to support their educational journey.

"Fifteen years ago, I founded this organization with the belief that children of incarcerated parents deserve access to the same educational and career opportunities as anyone else," said Yasmine Arrington Brooks, Founder and Executive Director, ScholarCHIPS. "Every scholar we celebrate today represents resilience, promise, and the endless potential in every young person to pursue their dreams with the right support. Partnering with Securus has helped us reach families we may never have been able to reach otherwise, ensuring that more incarcerated parents can connect their children to opportunities that can change the trajectory of their lives."

Since its launch, ScholarCHIPS has invested more than $700,000 in scholarships and support services for more than 120 scholars. Beyond financial assistance, the organization provides mentoring, mental health resources, emergency support, technology, professional development, and an alumni network designed to help students navigate college and build successful futures.

As ScholarCHIPS' reach has expanded, so has demand. Applications have increased more than 900 percent since the scholarship became accessible through secure Securus tablets, forging pathways for families to connect with educational resources regardless of where they live.

"Behind every application is a family working to create a better future," said Shamia Lodge, Director of Community Engagement, Securus Technologies. "When a parent learns about a scholarship opportunity and is able to share that information with their child, technology moves from being a connection tool to a bridge. We're proud to support ScholarCHIPS and help connect more families to educational opportunities that can have generational impact."

In addition to expanding access to scholarship applications, Securus is providing $50,000 in scholarship funding.

Access to opportunity often begins with access to information. By helping more families learn about scholarship opportunities and available support, ScholarCHIPS and Securus are working to ensure that parental incarceration does not define a child's educational future. Additional information about ScholarCHIPS programs is available at www.scholarchipsfund.org, and more information about Securus Technologies can be found at https://www.securustech.net.

About ScholarCHIPS

ScholarCHIPS is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting college-bound students impacted by parental incarceration through scholarships, mentoring, mental health resources, emergency assistance, technology, professional development, and lifelong alumni support. Since 2012, the organization has invested more than $700,000 in over 120 scholars, helping young people overcome barriers to higher education and build lives defined by opportunity rather than circumstance. To learn more visit www.scholarchipsfund.org.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi-enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.