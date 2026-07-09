Members Mobile and MSUFCU Partner to Bring Affordable Mobile Service and Benefits to Credit Union Members

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members Mobile Inc. (“Members Mobile,” the “Company”), the credit union-focused mobile service provider integrating wireless connectivity with financial technology solutions, today announced the commercial launch of its mobile phone service with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), the Company’s founding credit union partner.

Through the partnership, MSUFCU members can now access affordable nationwide 4G/5G mobile service, premium member support, and monthly Cash ShareBacks™ deposited directly into their eligible MSUFCU checking account. The launch reflects a shared commitment to helping members keep more of what they earn while extending the everyday value of their credit union membership.

As Members Mobile's founding credit union partner, MSUFCU is the first credit union to commercially launch the service for its members. Together, the organizations are introducing a new way for members to manage one of their largest monthly household expenses through a trusted financial relationship. The partnership also marks the beginning of Members Mobile's broader expansion, with more than a dozen credit unions already committed to future launches across the United States.

"At MSUFCU, we're always looking for new ways to help our members achieve greater financial well-being through products and services that make everyday life easier," said April Clobes, MSUFCU President and CEO. "Members Mobile is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering meaningful value beyond traditional banking. By combining affordable wireless service with monthly Cash ShareBacks™, we're helping members lower an everyday expense while rewarding them for choosing MSUFCU as their financial partner."

“We are grateful to MSUFCU for being such an important founding partner, and for their vision and leadership to bring this to their members and to the Credit Union ecosystem as a whole,” said Luis Jimenez-Tunon, Co-founder of Members Mobile. “Mobile service is one of the largest recurring household expenses for many families. By working with MSUFCU, we can help bring that expense into the credit union relationship and create real value for members.”

Through Members Mobile, MSUFCU members can choose simple, transparent mobile plans, access reliable nationwide 4G/5G service, receive premium VIM (Very Important Member) Support, and benefit from monthly Cash ShareBacks™ paid directly into their eligible MSUFCU checking account. Members Mobile also includes Data SafetyNet™, allowing unused data to roll over each month, up to the member’s plan limit.

Through Members Mobile’s proprietary VIMplicity™ platform, MSUFCU members can sign-up digitally in minutes and activate their new mobile plan using eSIM or a physical SIM card and connect their monthly mobile service payment directly to an existing credit union account.

“Credit unions have earned a unique level of trust with their members, and mobile service is a natural extension of that relationship,” said Gary Brandt, Co-founder and Chairman of Members Mobile. “Our partnership with MSUFCU demonstrates how credit unions can turn mobile phone service into a practical and sustainable member benefit, helping members reduce costs while creating a new critical touchpoint with members.”

For members, the experience is simple: choose a Members Mobile plan from the app or website, bring a compatible smartphone, keep a current phone number or get a new one, and activate digitally in just a few clicks. Members Mobile plans to expand to include additional credit union products and services, including cards, savings, lending, and device insurance and financing.

MSUFCU members can explore available plans and enroll by visiting msufcu.org/membersmobile. Additional information about Members Mobile is available at membersmobile.com or by downloading the Members Mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Members Mobile

Members Mobile is a nationwide 4G/5G mobile service custom-built to help credit unions save their members money, keep them connected, and deepen the financial relationship between members and their credit union. Operating as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) on one of the fastest nationwide 4G/5G networks, Members Mobile pairs simple, transparent plans and premium support with benefits like Full-Speed Data, Data SafetyNet™ protection, and Monthly Cash ShareBacks™ paid directly into the member’s credit union account. Through its proprietary VIMplicity™ platform and MeridianLink integration, Members Mobile connects mobile activation with digital account opening, helping credit unions drive member growth and non-interest income while giving members a mobile experience backed by an institution they already trust.

Learn more at membersmobile.com

About MSUFCU

MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) was established in 1937 to provide a secure place for members to save and borrow. Guided by its mission to help members achieve financial security, reach their goals, and realize their dreams, MSUFCU supports members through key milestones in life while helping them plan for the future. Recognized as a leader in innovation and as a great place to work, MSUFCU continually seeks new ways to enhance the member experience and strengthen the communities it serves. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves more than 400,000 members through 35 branches, with over $8.49 billion in assets and more than 1,200 employees. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. For additional information, visit msufcu.org.