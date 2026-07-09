NEP Successfully Delivers The Championships, Wimbledon 2026 and Announces New Multi-Year Agreement as Wimbledon Broadcast Services Provider

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEP Europe, part of NEP Group, the leading media services provider for sports and entertainment worldwide, today announced the successful delivery of broadcast services for The Championships, Wimbledon 2026, alongside a new multi-year agreement with Wimbledon Broadcast Services (WBS) as a broadcast services provider.

Under the agreement, NEP will continue as the broadcast technical services provider for future Championships, extending its longstanding relationship with WBS. Together, the organizations continue to evolve the host broadcast operation through expanded IP-based production, streamlined workflows and enhanced orchestration with NEP's TFC broadcast control system.

"What makes this relationship successful is a shared commitment to continually improving how The Championships is delivered," said Ed Tischler, Managing Director, NEP UK.

"Working alongside WBS, we've evolved the host broadcast operation by finding smarter ways to work, embracing new technologies and giving both teams greater flexibility to innovate. This new agreement reflects the trust we've built together and, most importantly, the commitment of our people who continue to push the operation forward every year."

"Our focus is always on delivering the highest-quality coverage of The Championships for rightsholders around the world while continuing to evolve how the event is produced," said Paul Davies, Associate Director of Broadcast, Production, and Media Rights at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

"NEP has worked in close collaboration with our team to refine workflows, adopt new technologies and continually improve our production approach. That shared commitment to innovation has strengthened the host broadcast operation and provides a strong foundation as we continue to enhance coverage of The Championships in the years ahead."

Supporting this year's production, NEP is delivering a full range of technical services from across the content supply chain to deliver the host broadcast feed to every rightsholder worldwide.

Integrated technical services powering The Championships, Wimbledon 2026

The 2026 deployment expands the use of SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure across The Championships grounds, with NEP's TFC broadcast control system serving as the central orchestration layer that coordinates workflows across the production. Together, they enable more agile production workflows, streamline replay operations and provide more efficient deployment of engineering and production resources.

Supporting the production are two IP-powered UHD HDR outside broadcast units, a large-scale IP flypack serving 11 production galleries and seven automated courts, and an integrated workflow featuring more than 150 cameras, 32 EVS replay servers, NEP's MediaBank media asset management solution, graphics, quality control and new video review capabilities. More than 350 engineering, operational and commercial specialists from NEP are supporting the delivery of The Championships, along with the Qualifying Competition at Roehampton.

Specialty camera solutions expand court coverage

NEP's AI-powered Tr-ACE robotic camera system continues to enhance tennis coverage, providing automated capture across Courts 4–7 and 9–11 while enabling a single operator to manage complete on-court coverage. For the first time, Centre Court and No.1 Court also feature NEP's Nucleus camera system, delivering ultra-high-quality 4K super slow-motion images that bring fans even closer to the action.

Creative Technology enhances the onsite spectator experience

Creative Technology (CT), NEP Group's live events solutions division, is delivering one of the largest visual technology deployments at The Championships, with 74 LED displays installed across multiple venues, including the iconic Henman Hill. CT also manages live content production for public viewing areas, helping create an engaging spectator experience throughout the grounds.

The new multi-year agreement provides a platform for NEP and WBS to continue advancing the host broadcast operation through new technologies, evolving workflows and continued innovation. As The Championships, Wimbledon 2026 continues at The All England Lawn Tennis Club through Sunday, 12 July, NEP Europe is proud to support Wimbledon Broadcast Services in delivering host broadcast coverage to audiences around the world.

About NEP

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.