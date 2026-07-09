Amprion and Modality.AI Break New Ground in Multimodal Assessment for Neurodegenerative Disease

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprion, a global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing, and Modality.AI, a leader in AI-enabled multimodal clinical assessments, today announced a collaboration to explore how molecular biomarkers and objective digital assessments can be combined to improve the characterization of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

"Neurodegenerative diseases aren't defined by a single signal, and they shouldn't be assessed that way." - Russ Lebovitz, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Amprion. Share

The collaboration brings together Amprion's expertise in detecting disease-specific misfolded proteins with Modality.AI's browser-based Tina platform, which uses structured audiovisual conversations to generate objective measures of speech, language, facial expression, cognition, and behavior to track disease progression. Together, the companies aim to better characterize and monitor patients, support clinical research, and generate richer datasets for neurodegenerative disease studies.

"Neurodegenerative diseases aren't defined by a single signal, and they shouldn't be assessed that way," said Russ Lebovitz, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Amprion. "At Amprion, our work has always been rooted in revealing the underlying biology of disease. By bringing together molecular biomarkers and scalable digital assessments, we have an opportunity to connect what's happening biologically with how disease presents and progresses in patients. That more complete picture can support better research, more informed clinical decision-making, and ultimately better patient outcomes."

"CNS disorders are complex, heterogeneous diseases that cannot be fully understood through any single measurement," said David Suendermann-Oeft, PhD, Founder and CEO of Modality.AI. "Combining biological insight with objective digital measures has the potential to provide a more complete understanding of how these diseases develop and progress."

Initially, the collaboration will explore applications across clinical research, observational cohorts, and biopharma-sponsored studies where paired molecular and digital assessments may improve patient stratification, reduce biological heterogeneity, monitor disease progression, and generate evidence to support future therapeutic development.

Early areas of focus are expected to include Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy (MSA), ALS, and related neurodegenerative disorders.

The collaboration reflects a broader movement toward multimodal approaches in neuroscience research. As biomarker science and digital health technologies continue to evolve, integrating biological and functional data may provide a more complete understanding of disease progression while supporting the development of precision medicine approaches for neurodegenerative disorders.

Amprion will showcase its latest developments and momentum at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), July 12–15, 2026, at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom. Attendees can connect with the Amprion team at booth #200. .

About SAAmplify-ɑSYN (formerly SYNTap®)

Amprion's SAAmplify-ɑSYN test is a first-in-class qualitative Laboratory Developed Test and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer's disease with Lewy body co-pathology. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Amprion a Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 for use of the test as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The test became commercially available in the United States in 2021.

About Amprion

Amprion is the global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing. Amprion’s intellectual property surrounding SAA methodology extends to research, drug development, and commercialization. SAAmplify-ɑSYN is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease with Lewy body co-pathology. Amprion is also accelerating precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. Learn more at https://ampriondx.com or follow Amprion on LinkedIn.

About Modality.AI

Modality.AI provides technology for the objective assessment of central nervous system conditions through automated speech, language, facial, cognitive, and behavioral analytics elicited by Tina, a virtual clinical guide. Modality’s browser-based platform is designed for use in decentralized and site-based clinical studies, enabling standardized, scalable, and patient-centered assessments across neurological and psychiatric conditions.