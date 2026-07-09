RISR Teams With OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners to Expand Business Owner Planning Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, a leading business-owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced it has entered into a partnership with OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners ("OnePoint BFG"), a dynamic wealth advisory and financial planning firm managing more than $16 billion in assets. The agreement enables OnePoint BFG to leverage RISR across its centralized planning function and individual advisor teams focused on serving entrepreneurs and privately held business owners.

By providing advisors with specialized planning technology, OnePoint BFG aims to strengthen client relationships, uncover new planning opportunities and support continued organic growth across the firm. The partnership with RISR reflects OnePoint BFG's continued investment in technology and planning resources that help advisors deliver deeper, more comprehensive guidance to business owner clients.

“Business owners are one of the most complex and underserved client segments in wealth management,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “OnePoint BFG has a reputation for delivering highly personalized advice and investing in the tools advisors need to succeed. We're excited to partner with a firm that recognizes the tremendous opportunity to serve business owners, and together we’re committed to helping advisors engage these clients more effectively.”

More than half of U.S. employer-businesses are owned by individuals age 55 or older, and 74 percent of those owners expect to sell or transfer their businesses as they approach retirement, creating a growing need for sophisticated business transition and succession planning. As entrepreneurs navigate increasingly complex financial decisions, advisors are seeking scalable ways to deliver specialized insights that extend beyond traditional investment management.

RISR helps advisors better understand the financial health and value of a client's business by providing insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk exposure and succession readiness. Using the RISR platform, advisors can facilitate more meaningful planning conversations and identify opportunities to help business owners strengthen their businesses and prepare for future transitions.

“We’ve always believed that exceptional planning drives exceptional outcomes,” said Andy Schwartz, chief executive officer at OnePoint BFG. “As we continue to grow, we're investing in technology that helps our advisors deepen client relationships and address increasingly complex planning needs. We remain focused on helping advisors deliver a more comprehensive planning experience while creating a stronger foundation for future growth.”

As OnePoint BFG continues to grow through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, the firm views business owner planning as a key component of its long-term growth strategy. By equipping advisors with specialized planning technology, OnePoint BFG is helping ensure they can deliver more comprehensive advice to one of the most valuable client segments in wealth management.

For more information about RISR, visit risr.com.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners

OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners is a financial planning and wealth management firm delivering tailored strategies to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm operates as Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, an independent, SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1983*, and manages over $18 billion in advisory assets.

The OnePoint BFG brand reflects the firm’s continued evolution, bringing a more integrated and client-focused approach to helping clients make informed financial decisions and build lasting legacies.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Bleakley Financial Group LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, doing business as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners and Voyage Wealth Architects.

*Origins of the firm date back to 1983 as a Northwestern Mutual district office. Starting in 2015, the firm transitioned to operating as Bleakley Financial Group LLC, a DBA under Private Advisor Group, until becoming a fully independent, SEC registered investment adviser in 2022. The firm rebranded as OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners in July 2025.