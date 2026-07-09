Olio and Cantex Raise the Standard for Skilled Nursing Care Transitions Across Texas

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olio today announced that Cantex Continuing Care Network will deploy Olio across its Texas SNF portfolio and its Theracare Home Health Agencies to manage census, coordinate outbound referrals, and turn downstream network insights into a competitive advantage. The rollout marks a major step in Cantex's strategy to lead the next era of value-based, post-acute care.

"With Olio, we look forward to strengthening coordination, improving visibility into patient progress, and continuously elevating care across our continuum.” Share

Olio is the only platform built to transform how SNFs manage patient transitions, from intake referrals through post-discharge. For Cantex, a privately owned operator spanning skilled nursing, home health, hospice, and more, Olio provides digital outbound referral coordination workflows, gives facility teams an accurate projection of future census, and surfaces patient progress data from across the post-acute continuum. For most SNF operators, transitions-of-care processes across facilities is a blind spot. Referrals to home health and hospice are still conducted manually, and once a patient leaves the building, there's no visibility into their ongoing care or condition progress. With Olio, Cantex will roll out a digital, data-driven process for transitions of care to home health and hospice that connects facilities to downstream partners and tracks performance at the patient level.

With Olio Insights, Cantex can turn their partner performance data into a network strategy. SNF teams can see which home health and hospice partners deliver the best outcomes, spot referral patterns, and understand who is preventing hospital readmissions. Using that data, Cantex can demonstrate to hospital and payer partners that its network of trusted home health and hospice providers delivers consistency and value.

“Very few SNF operators have a transition to home health and hospice strategy that doesn’t look like it was created in 1992," said Ben Forrest, CEO of Olio. "Cantex and Olio are changing that. By modernizing patient transitions to home health and hospice and engaging with downstream providers after they leave a SNF, we are delivering a complete transitions-of-care approach that most operators don't have a consistent process for, and getting the outcomes data to prove it works."

"As value-based care evolves, our focus is on delivering better outcomes across every stage of care. Each transition, especially at discharge, is critical to supporting better patient outcomes,” said Armando Guzman, Chief Strategy Officer at Cantex Continuing Care Network. "With Olio, we look forward to strengthening coordination, improving visibility into patient progress, and continuously elevating care across our continuum.”

About Olio

Olio is the leading care coordination platform purpose-built for transitions of care, and the only end-to-end solution on the market. Its four integrated capabilities — AI-Powered Admissions, Census Management, Referral Coordination, and Olio Insights — modernize the entire patient journey from referral intake through post-discharge. Olio connects care teams, keeps them engaged, and delivers the insights organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Learn more at www.olio.health.

About Cantex Continuing Care Network

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Cantex Continuing Care Network is a privately owned healthcare organization providing a full continuum of post-acute services. With a growing portfolio of skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, hospice programs, pharmacy services, rehabilitation services, a Medicare Advantage plan, and nurse practitioner group, Cantex delivers evidence-based care designed to improve quality of life for patients across Texas. Our integrated network supports recovery and wellness through compassionate service, advanced clinical practices, and innovative solutions. Learn more at www.cantexcc.com.