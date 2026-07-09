LibertyStream Enters Definitive Lithium Carbonate Offtake Agreement with U.S. Industrial Customer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB | OTCQB: VLTLF | FSE: I2D) (“LibertyStream” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive lithium carbonate offtake agreement with its previously announced U.S. industrial customer.

The definitive agreement follows the term sheet announced on June 8, 2026, and formalizes a multi-year supply relationship for U.S.-produced lithium carbonate from Freedom 1, LibertyStream’s first 1,000 tonne-per-annum commercial-scale facility being developed at Select Water Solutions’ Howard County site.

Under the initial delivery schedule, LibertyStream will supply 600 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate beginning in 2027, delivered in quarterly shipments of 150 tonnes. Pricing has been set for the first two years of planned supply.

At Freedom 1’s 1,000 tonne-per-annum design basis, the agreement represents 60% of planned annual output.

“Finalizing this agreement turns customer qualification into a contracted delivery schedule,” said Alex Wylie, President & CEO of LibertyStream. “For Freedom 1, 600 tonnes per year with two years of pricing provides a clear demand anchor as we move toward customer delivery planning. It matters for customers, shareholders, and potential capital partners because it links planned production to a definitive commercial contract.”

Demand Anchor for Freedom 1

The agreement connects planned Freedom 1 production to a defined customer delivery schedule and provides pricing visibility for the first two years of supply.

The contracted volume, delivery timing, and initial pricing framework are expected to be useful inputs as LibertyStream evaluates capital options and advances Freedom 1.

Customer and Delivery Coordination

The agreement provides a framework for continued coordination with the customer on product specifications, quality control, packaging, logistics, and delivery planning ahead of expected 2027 supply. LibertyStream expects to provide further updates as Freedom 1 preparation, customer delivery planning, and capital activities advance.

About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience to deploy our proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://LibertyStream.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking information”). When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, producing lithium carbonate in the amount and specifications, and on a timely basis, as required by the Offtake Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Offtake Agreement; the continued ability of the Offtake Agreement customer to fulfill its obligations thereunder; the continuing coordination with customer of on product specifications, quality control, packaging, logistics, and delivery planning; the Company’s operational expectations with respect to Facility 1 and the integration of the Company’s platform with existing oilfield water infrastructure; the Company’s expectations with respect to all-in operating costs of a 1,000-tonne-per-annum facility; the Company’s planned commercial configuration for Facility 1; the expectation that Facility 1 will generate standalone positive operating cash flow; the ability of the results from pre-commercial operations to date to create meaningful shareholder value and the Company’s ability to secure additional long-term commercial contracts; and the benefits of the Company’s proprietary DLE technology, including the anticipated reduction of capital costs associated with lithium carbonate extraction from oilfield brine by the use of existing oil and gas infrastructure and the support of clean energy transition efforts caused by the deploy of the Company’s proprietary DLE technology. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including the risk that the timing of launching full-scale operations may be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the Company is not able to secure appropriate partnerships, customers, and offtake agreements, the risk that the Company cannot achieve full commercial-scale operations on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; the risk that the Company’s anticipated all-in operating costs will be higher than expected; the risk that the assumptions of management in calculating the anticipated all-in operating costs are not complete or may change through the course of the Company’s ongoing business activities; the risk that management’s expectations and assumptions related to generating standalone positive cash flow are not complete or may change through the course of the Company’s ongoing business activities; the risk that the DLE technology cannot be scaled on a commercial basis as currently anticipated by the Company or at all; the risk that the anticipated near-term strategy may not be executed as currently anticipated; and, generally, those known risk factors outlined in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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