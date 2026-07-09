Mitel Introduces H60 DECT Headset Bringing AI-Powered Communications to Frontline Teams in the Moments That Matter Most

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has today announced the release of its H60 DECT headset, an enterprise-grade SIP-DECT headset designed to support frontline workers across industries like retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government with hands-free communications. With single-touch access, voice activation, and push-to-talk functionality, the headset enables users to connect instantly with colleagues, teams, and AI-powered tools integrated into high-value and mission-critical workflows.

Designed to go beyond conventional headset functionality, the H60 integrates natively with Mitel Workflow Studio with support for speech-to-text and text-to-speech, allowing frontline workers to instantly trigger AI-driven workflows — from checking product availability and updating tasks to retrieving customer information or improving the delivery of hospital patient care— all hands-free, without stepping away from their activity.

Engineered for critical environments where reliability and continuity are essential, the H60 relies on Mitel's proven SIP-DECT infrastructure to deliver stable, uninterrupted performance across large and demanding environments — giving organizations the confidence that their workforce stays connected, safe and operational at all times. Combined with Workflow Studio, the Mitel H60 DECT Headset keeps staff informed in real time by relaying alerts from a wide range of enterprise devices and applications, including fire alarms and nurse call platforms, ensuring faster response when it matters most.

“Research1 shows that 71% of frontline workers feel pressured to make it work with tools that were never designed for their needs, which speaks to a persistent gap between the demands of frontline environments and the technology organizations have historically provided to address them," says Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Mitel. “Natively connected with Mitel’s broader communications and automation ecosystem, the H60 brings AI, voice automation, and real-time data retrieval directly to workers on the floor, in the ward, or across a warehouse, giving them instant access to the information and features they need. For organizations operating in time-sensitive, high-stakes environments, it ensures that frontline employees are fully connected to the wider enterprise and equipped to respond quickly and effectively in the moments that matter.”

Smarter communication for frontline workers across industries

The Mitel H60 DECT Headset can connect to CRM/ERP systems or customer business processes to support real-time decision-making and operational execution. In addition, integration with Mitel Workflow Studio provides simplicity for companies to build in hands-free communication capability into their workflows without extensive coding experience, allowing frontline workers to improve engagement with customers, ensuring timely responses, personalized experience, and consistent communication.

Across industries, this translates into tangible operational benefits tailored to the specific demands of each environment:

In retail, staff can use the headset to check prices, technical details, availability of goods in stock or expected delivery times if the goods are not currently available. Employees can also use it to call for support in busy periods and communicate with colleagues discreetly, improving customer service and reducing customer wait times.

In a healthcare setting, nurses can receive a work assignment, confirm when it is complete or call a specialist to an operating room where priorities, the time, department and room can be read aloud. The AI voice assistant also provides medication reminders, patient information and workflow steps for increased care quality and faster response times.

In manufacturing and logistics, supervisors can broadcast instructions that workers can accept instantly, creating safer, hands-free workflows, reduced errors and higher productivity.

Mitel H60 DECT Headset also integrates with Mitel’s SIP-DECT Event Manager, enabling the automatic processing of operational events and alerts from connected systems including Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, fire alarm systems, nurse call systems and industrial equipment to ensure critical information reaches the right employees at the right time.

The device also supports other AI services, such as Symphony AI, that can be integrated via Mitel Workflow Studio.

Call handling capabilities

Multifunctional keys on the headset allow workers to configure who they want to reach by clicking once, multiple times or holding the buttons. Each headset can be set by users to:

Trigger and activate voice activation and AI services

Activate push-to-talks (PTT) to instantly set up a team conference that connects any preconfigured persons directly

Reach a specific group of colleagues, departments or managers

Discretely or publicly inform colleagues or security personnel of incidents

The lightweight device is also equipped with acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction using DSP, meaning that employees can hear and be heard even in loud environments.

The Mitel H60 DECT Headset will be globally available on July 31.

About Mitel

Mitel is a global leader in business communications, providing businesses with advanced communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions. With more than 70 million users across over 100 countries, Mitel empowers organizations to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, with the flexibility and choice they need to thrive, both now and for the future. Through proven experience and innovative solutions, Mitel delivers communications without compromise. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.