The 1099 Earner, the Travel Nurse, the Business Owner: ResiCentral Builds Non-QM Around How America Actually Earns

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The W-2 stopped being the default a long time ago. The contractor billing through an LLC, the nurse working travel assignments, the realtor whose income rises and falls with the market: today these are some of the strongest borrowers a partner sees, and some of the hardest to fit into a conventional file. ResiCentral, a wholesale and non-delegated correspondent mortgage lender, has expanded its non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lineup to meet them, with two new programs, NQM Apex and NQM Optimum, and a process that can tell a partner the same day whether a borrower's income qualifies.

Lending to someone who earns outside a W-2 isn't about loosening standards, it's about reading income correctly. Share

Available across both its wholesale and non-delegated correspondent channels, the two programs complete a non-QM lineup that lets partners place the full range of scenarios with one lender, alongside Select, Premier, and Elite.

Apex is a near-prime program. For primary, second home, and investment occupancy, it offers full documentation, bank statement, profit-and-loss, 1099, and asset depletion options. For investors, it also offers DSCR, including properties of up to 20 rural acres. Optimum reaches a wider set of borrowers: its Expanded Credit tier broadens access for those otherwise well qualified, its Income-Qualifying Investment tier lets investment-property buyers qualify on documented income rather than rental coverage, and its DSCR financing spans smaller-balance rentals to multimillion-dollar properties.

Both programs treat earning outside a W-2 as a matter of verification, not lesser qualification. Bank statement options use 12 or 24 months of deposits to establish self-employed income, and asset depletion lets retirees and asset-rich borrowers qualify on holdings such as savings, investment, and retirement accounts rather than monthly income. The same-day answer applies here too: a partner can submit statements and receive a qualifying income figure before a full file is sent in, with that figure carrying into the loan through full underwriting.

“Today's borrower earns differently, and that isn't an edge case anymore, it's a growing share of the market,” said Brian Permutt, President of ResiCentral. “We've brought the full range of ways people document income under one roof, so our broker and correspondent partners can serve that borrower from a single source instead of piecing it together across several.”

“Lending to someone who earns outside a W-2 isn't about loosening standards, it's about reading income correctly,” said Darci Marshall, Vice President of Underwriting at ResiCentral. “Bank statements, profit-and-loss, 1099s, and asset depletion are rigorous ways to verify a borrower who is fully qualified. Our team is experienced with the files that call for a closer look, complex self-employed income and unique properties among them, and Apex and Optimum mean more of those borrowers now have a program that fits.”

Apex and Optimum are available now to ResiCentral's approved broker and correspondent partners, reflecting the idea behind everything the company builds, Built to Close: a clear path from scenario to closing.

Not yet a partner? Get started with a quick and easy signup at resicentral.com/partner-with-us.

About ResiCentral

ResiCentral, LLC is a wholesale and non-delegated correspondent mortgage lender based in the Tampa, Florida area, serving mortgage brokers and correspondent partners across its lending footprint. The company offers a full suite of non-qualified mortgage programs alongside agency and government lending. ResiCentral, LLC, NMLS #1907538. Equal Housing Lender.