RTA Fleet360 Selected by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to Modernize Government Fleet Operations

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTA: The Fleet Success Company has been awarded a contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Bureau of Vehicle Management to provide fleet management software. With this partnership, Pennsylvania is transitioning from their legacy fleet management system to join a growing number of states turning to RTA Fleet for more than software, leveraging expert consulting, coaching, and thought leadership from award-winning former fleet managers to elevate and develop their teams. Contract #4400034153 was executed leveraging the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Agreement after an extensive RFI and search process.

"RTA was the only FMIS provider that made sense. They’re the only one offering that full partnership approach.” - James Fiore, Director of Vehicle Management, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Share

Under this agreement, Pennsylvania agencies will now have access to RTA’s powerful Fleet Management Information System (FMIS), Fleet360, a purpose-built solution designed to help public-sector fleets manage their assets, technicians, maintenance, parts, fuel and accidents with greater efficiency, transparency, and control. RTA Fleet360 helps fleet leaders keep their maintenance and repair teams’ day-to-day organized and provides the data needed to plan ahead, make informed decisions, and lead with confidence.

“We weren’t just looking for another software vendor, we were looking for a true partner. Our team needs more than just a tool. We need software, consulting, and hands-on expertise to help us best serve the taxpayers and continue growing and developing our people. Through that lens, RTA was the only FMIS provider that made sense. They’re the only one offering that full partnership approach.”

— James Fiore, Director of Vehicle Management, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

“This partnership is more than a software contract, it’s a commitment to helping Pennsylvania’s fleets succeed,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA Fleet. “By leveraging RTA Fleet360, the Commonwealth is putting tools in place that will help their fleet management team save time, maximize the availability of the assets that serve their communities, and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. We’re excited to support their mission of delivering safe, reliable, and efficiently run government services.”

Pennsylvania fleet teams will benefit from this partnership with software that directly supports operational excellence, including:

Reducing unplanned downtime and ensuring vehicles and equipment are safe to operate through real-time preventive maintenance and inspection tracking.

Accelerating repairs and eliminating paperwork bottlenecks using custom forms and automated service workflows.

Streamlining asset in-servicing and disposal processes with planning tools and integrations.

Keeping teams aligned and processes consistent across departments with centralized documentation that serves as a single source of truth.

Improving employee morale and internal customer satisfaction with embedded surveying tools to track feedback trends.

These capabilities are essential as public agencies face growing pressure to do more with less, minimize downtime, and maintain internal control of their maintenance operations amid rising outsourcing trends.

Pennsylvania's adoption of RTA Fleet360 is the latest milestone in RTA Fleet’s ongoing commitment to the public sector. With almost five decades of experience serving city, county, and state agencies, RTA Fleet is uniquely positioned to deliver both software and strategic support for fleets.

To learn more about RTA Fleet360 and how it supports public sector success, visit www.rtafleet.com.

About RTA: The Fleet Success Company

With over 45 years of industry experience, RTA: The Fleet Success Company delivers a modern fleet management information system (FMIS) and legendary fleet consulting services. RTA Fleet’s software is built by fleet professionals for fleet professionals who manage most of their maintenance in-house. From budgeting and performance reporting to streamlining technician and inventory workflows, RTA Fleet gives fleet teams the tools and resources they need to run high-performing, cost-efficient organizations. The combination of easy-to-use software, practical consulting, and the industry's best customer service helps public sector and enterprise fleets make better decisions and maximize operational efficiency. Learn more at rtafleet.com.