Forus and American Gastroenterological Association Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Medication Access for GI Patients

BETHESDA, Md. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forus, the leader in AI-powered medication access and prior authorization, and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the nonprofit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and practice of gastroenterology, today announced a strategic partnership to improve how the more than 60 million Americans living with digestive diseases get the therapies their clinicians prescribe.

Forus is the AI-powered network that automates the path from prescription to patient, including prior authorizations, appeals, financial assistance, and pharmacy routing across drugs, payors, and pharmacies nationwide, at no cost to providers or patients. AGA sets evidence-based standards for digestive disease care and advocates on behalf of GI patients and the clinicians who treat them.

Patients with digestive diseases too often face delays or denials when trying to start the treatment their physicians recommend, even when the clinical evidence is clear. The partnership brings together AGA's clinical leadership with Forus's unique view of the medication access process to help AGA strengthen its advocacy for patients, deepen the value its clinical guidance delivers to members, and help more patients access the medicines they are prescribed.

"AGA exists to advance GI care and to advocate for the patients our members treat," said Alison Kim, PhD, AGA vice president of clinical and scientific affairs. “We have long worked with our clinician members, patient partners, and other stakeholders in digestive health to better understand the barriers patients face getting their medications. Partnering with Forus strengthens that work by giving us another tool to identify and address these barriers, whether with payors, policymakers, or on behalf of our members.”

"Gastroenterology is a field where the science is advancing fast, and patients deserve access that keeps pace,” said Sahir Jaggi, CEO and founder of Forus. “Working with AGA, we can connect what the clinical evidence says with what actually happens when patients try to start therapy, and that's exactly what Forus was built to do.”

The collaboration is built to grow over time, with joint findings and resources for the GI community expected as the partnership develops, and points toward a larger goal: showing how a leading medical society and a widely used AI platform can work together to advance access to medicine for an entire field.

About Forus

Forus accelerates medicine for the people who need it, prescribe it, and create it. Embedded directly into EHR workflows, Forus automates every step from prescription to treatment, including prior authorizations, appeals, pharmacy routing, and financial assistance to prevent cost-driven abandonment. The platform works across all drugs, insurance plans, and pharmacies nationwide, supporting millions of patients annually, trusted by clinicians across all 50 states, and available at no cost to providers and patients. Learn more at forus.com.

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, AGA represents members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization.

www.gastro.org