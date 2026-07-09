ROYC and PwC Sweden Collaborate to Digitalize Private Equity Structuring & Fund Operations

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC today announces a strategic collaboration with PwC Sweden to accelerate the digitalization of the GP value chain. The partnership brings together PwC Sweden's market-leading expertise in fund formation and structuring with ROYC’s platform capabilities, with the shared aim of compressing time-to-market, eliminating manual friction in early-phase workflows, and improving the client experience across the full fund lifecycle for fund managers operating across any jurisdiction.

"Digitalization of fund operations is overdue. We work alongside fund managers on structuring decisions, regulatory requirements, and operational complexity every day, and the inefficiencies in the early phase are real and costly. What excites me about this collaboration is the practical ambition behind it: taking the knowledge we apply manually today and making it available through a platform that GPs can use from day one. Working directly with the ROYC team in Stockholm makes iteration fast, and the application areas extend well beyond Sweden."

Femke van der Zeijden — Partner, PwC Sweden

PwC holds a leading position in private equity structuring and fund formation, advising on approximately 40% of the market for fund formation and related structures globally. This in-depth know-how will now directly impact how ROYC builds out features. Femke van der Zeijden, Partner at PwC Sweden, will drive the collaboration from PwC Sweden’s side, working in close collaboration with ROYC’s platform development team in Stockholm. The workflows being digitalized are jurisdiction-agnostic, built to serve fund managers wherever they operate.

The focus for the collaboration is the early GP value chain: from the decision to raise a fund, through legal entity formation and structuring, to fund launch, ongoing management, and wind-down. These are the workflows where manual processes, disconnected data, and fragmented handoffs currently cost fund managers significant time, often before the first LP is even onboarded. By translating PwC’s structuring knowledge into scalable digital workflows, ROYC aims to make fund operations genuinely faster, more structured, and more competitive across jurisdictions.

"Private equity fund operations are still largely running on emails, PDFs, and institutional memory. That is not sustainable at scale. The early phase of the GP value chain, from structuring decisions through to fund launch, is where the most time is lost and where digitalization can make the biggest difference. PwC’s fund formation and structuring team has a very deep practitioner and that expertise will help ROYC continue to build-out our market leading platform solution. This will offer GPs something genuinely different: not just software, but software shaped by the people who understand how funds actually get built."

Mathias Leijon — CEO & Co-founder, ROYC

About ROYC

ROYC is a private equity operations platform built to support GPs from fund set-up through wind-down. The platform covers fund launch, legal entity management, LP onboarding, KYC, capital calls, distributions, shadow accounting, and reporting, designed to replace the manual workflows and disconnected systems that slow down fund managers at every stage of the fund lifecycle. ROYC is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About PwC

PwC is one of the world’s leading professional services networks, with capabilities across audit, tax, and advisory. PwC’s private equity practice advises fund managers globally on tax strategy, regulatory compliance, and operational structuring, covering fund formation and related structures across jurisdictions worldwide.