Exchange Solutions and Baesman Group Announce Strategic Partnership

TORONTO & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions™, a provider of AI-powered loyalty and personalized offer technology, and The Baesman Group, a DTC marketing strategy and execution partner with deep CRM and loyalty expertise, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated loyalty solutions for U.S. retailers.

The partnership brings together Exchange Solutions' loyalty technology platform, including AI-powered agents designed to improve program effectiveness, streamline marketer workflows, and support more personalized customer engagement, with Baesman's expertise in loyalty strategy, customer analytics, CRM, direct mail, email, and multichannel campaign execution.

Together, the companies will help retailers bridge a common gap in the loyalty market: connecting program strategy and customer engagement execution with the technology required to personalize experiences, automate offers, and measure business impact.

"Baesman brings deep loyalty strategy, CRM expertise, and multichannel execution capabilities that complement our platform," said Mike Hughes, CEO of Exchange Solutions. "Together, we can give retailers a more complete solution - one that connects program design, customer-level personalization, and measurable performance."

"Retailers are under increasing pressure to prove the ROI of their loyalty and CRM investments," said Kim Welther, VP, CRM & Loyalty of The Baesman Group. "By pairing our strategy and execution capabilities with Exchange Solutions' AI-powered loyalty platform, we can help clients move from program ideas to measurable outcomes faster and with greater confidence."

What the Partnership Delivers

Strategy to Technology - Baesman's loyalty program design and CRM strategy paired with Exchange Solutions' AI-powered personalization and offer automation - closing the gap between program intent and customer-level execution.

Multichannel Execution - Coordinated member communications across direct mail, email, SMS, and digital offer delivery - managed by a single, accountable partner team.

Measurable Outcomes - A shared focus on engagement lift, purchase frequency, and incremental revenue - giving clients clear visibility into what their loyalty investment is returning.

Modular and Scalable - Whether launching a new program or enhancing an existing one, clients can adopt the components they need without a full platform replacement.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based loyalty platform company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to B2C and B2B businesses, enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their customers. With more than 25 years of experience, Exchange Solutions helps organizations transform loyalty programs and promotions from cost centers into productive and profitable growth capabilities. Exchange Solutions serves clients across industries in the U.S. and Canada, including Esso™, Mobil™, Suncor, Foot Locker, Bealls Inc., McKesson, Rexall, and Staples.

About Baesman Group

Baesman is a DTC marketing strategy and execution partner that helps brands drive ROI through data-driven insights, loyalty strategy, CRM, and multichannel execution. Combining strategic guidance and seamless execution, Baesman helps brands build deeper and more profitable customer relationships. Baesman clients include Ralph Lauren, DSW, Shoe Carnival, Bath & Body Works, Carhartt, and Kate Spade.