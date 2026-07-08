Gold Star Chili Expands Partnership with PAR Technology to Fully Unified Platform

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading technology provider powering multi‑unit operators across restaurant, retail, and large-scale commerce, today announced that Gold Star Chili, the Cincinnati-style chili chain serving guests across more than 55 locations in the Tri-State region, has added PAR Ordering™ and PAR® Pay to its existing suite of PAR Hardware™, PAR POS™, and PAR® Punchh®, completing a fully unified technology stack. The expansion comes at a moment when regional brands are finding that genuine guest loyalty, backed by the right technology, is one of the most durable competitive advantages in the restaurant industry.

Building on a PAR Punchh loyalty partnership that has driven measurable gains in guest retention and visit frequency, Gold Star selected PAR Ordering and PAR Pay to complete its technology stack and further elevate the guest experience. The addition of PAR Ordering connects digital channels to the same platform already powering loyalty and operations, while PAR Pay brings payment activity natively into the same ecosystem—giving the brand a single view of its guests with the intelligence to take action in real time.

"When a brand has spent 60 years earning guest trust, the technology behind the counter has to meet that same standard," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. "Regional brands like Gold Star have built something incredibly valuable: deep guest loyalty and genuine, long-term connections to their communities. By adding PAR Ordering and PAR Pay, Gold Star can simplify operations, gain better visibility across every transaction, and deliver a more seamless guest experience, all while preserving the qualities that have made the brand successful for generations. The brand is the hero, and successful tech vendors understand and work to enhance this."

The decision to expand came from a straightforward premise: the more of the guest journey that runs through a unified platform, the smarter it gets. Gold Star's teams have seen firsthand how PAR Punchh turns loyalty interactions into insight and how PAR POS keeps high-volume service running smoothly across dozens of locations. Adding PAR Ordering and PAR Pay completes the loop, connecting digital ordering and payments to the loyalty and operations data already in place, so agentic workflows can surface opportunities, automate routine decisions, and ensure every guest touchpoint informs the next one.

"Gold Star Chili has been part of Cincinnati's restaurant fabric for more than 60 years, and our guests expect us to honor that legacy while evolving with their expectations," said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. "PAR's platform gives us what we've been looking for: loyalty, POS, payments, and digital ordering all working as one, with the intelligence to turn that data into better decisions at every location."

PAR Ordering extends the brand's digital reach with a high-converting, branded experience on web and mobile, fully integrated with PAR Punchh, so guests earn and redeem rewards seamlessly whether they order online or in person. With PAR Pay, every transaction—online or in-store—now contributes to a richer, unified view of guest behavior, enabling more targeted promotions and a more personalized experience over time. The result is a technology foundation designed to make every store more profitable as the brand scales.

To learn more about PAR’s solutions and request a demo, visit partech.com.

About Gold Star Chili

At Gold Star, we’ve been serving our guests delicious Cincinnati-style Chili since 1965 when the Daoud brothers bought a restaurant in the Cincinnati neighborhood of Mt. Washington. Today, Gold Star has more than 55 corporate- and franchise-owned locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and is actively developing new franchise opportunities in the region. For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) delivers an agentic operating platform that enables smarter, more consistent operations for multi‑unit brands across restaurant, retail, and high‑volume commerce. PAR’s platform brings together mission‑critical software—point of sale, digital ordering, loyalty, payments, and back‑office systems—along with hardware and data to orchestrate decisions and workflows across systems, locations, and guest touchpoints in real time. Designed to drive measurable outcomes, PAR helps brands improve efficiency, deliver better experiences, and make every store more profitable. Learn more at partech.com.