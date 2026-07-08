Chippewa Cree Tribe Expands Partnership With Century Gaming Through Full Conversion at Northern Winz Casino II

CHICAGO & BOX ELDER, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel” or “the Company”), a leading locals-focused gaming operator, today announced that its Montana subsidiary, Century Gaming, Inc. (operating as Century Gaming Technologies), has completed a full machine conversion at Northern Winz Casino II in Box Elder, Montana. The Chippewa Cree Tribe retired its 51 legacy, privately owned electronic gaming terminals and replaced them entirely with 51 new Century Gaming machines powered by Century’s proprietary systems platform. The conversion marks a significant expansion of the existing tribal gaming partnership and brings Century’s footprint across both Northern Winz properties to 100 electronic gaming terminals.

Century Gaming has operated at the Tribe’s adjacent Northern Winz Casino for several years, where it vends 49 machines on that location’s broader gaming floor. The Tribe’s decision to convert Northern Winz Casino II to a full Century Gaming platform – machines and systems alike – reflects the confidence built through that ongoing relationship and the Tribe’s firsthand experience with Century’s service standards and technology.

Prior to the conversion, Northern Winz Casino II operated legacy, privately owned terminals that had reached the end of their useful life. Century’s field team had supported those machines over time, giving Tribal leadership direct visibility into Century’s operational capabilities and technology platform.

“Earning the trust of a tribal partner who knows your work firsthand is the highest compliment in this business,” said Andy Rubenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Accel Entertainment. “The Chippewa Cree Tribe has had a front-row seat to the performance, reliability, and service Century Gaming delivers every day at Northern Winz Casino, and their decision to expand our role to Northern Winz Casino II speaks to the quality of our team and our platform. We’re proud to deepen this partnership and committed to providing their players with a modern and reliable gaming experience.”

“Working with Century Gaming at Northern Winz Casino gave us a clear picture of what their equipment and service could do,” said Calvin Jilot, Tribal Business Committee Member/Acting General Manager of the Chippewa Cree Tribe. “When we decided it was time to upgrade Northern Winz Casino II, there was no question who we wanted as our partner. Century’s systems and their team’s commitment to delivering a better player experience made this an easy decision.”

The conversion equips Northern Winz Casino II with Century’s full suite of proprietary systems, providing the Tribe with enhanced operational visibility, cash management, and player engagement capabilities not available under its owned-equipment model. The Chippewa Cree Tribe operates Class II and Class III gaming, with its Class III gaming conducted under a compact with the State of Montana. Northern Winz Casino II operates exclusively as a Class III facility.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting more than 28,000 electronic gaming terminals in over 4,500 third-party local and regional establishments and 20 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments. Accel also owns and operates a racino venue.

Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company’s racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, opened in April 2025 and features over 270 electronic gaming machines, food and beverage amenities, a sportsbook, pari-mutuel betting, and approximately 55 days of scheduled thoroughbred horse racing each year.