Wonderdog Launches a New Era of Preventive Health for Dogs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For millions of Americans, dogs aren’t just pets–they’re family. Yet while human healthcare has evolved toward prevention, continuous monitoring, and personalized insights, canine healthcare has remained largely reactive, often beginning only after symptoms appear. Dogs are biologically wired to conceal discomfort and sickness, making early disease detection one of the biggest challenges pet owners face. Launching today, Wonderdog aims to change that.

Dogs can hide illness, but their blood can't. Because blood can reveal changes occurring inside the body long before symptoms emerge, Wonderdog set out to make proactive blood testing a routine part of pet care–not something reserved for when a dog is already sick. A membership-based platform, Wonderdog combines convenient at-home blood diagnostics that measure over 40 biomarkers, exceeding what most routine veterinary visits capture, with AI-powered health tracking intelligence. Together they give pet parents a complete and longitudinal record of their dog’s health. Built to catch disease inside the intervention window before symptoms appear and treatment options become limited or costly, Wonderdog is designed to revolutionize how we understand, monitor, and ultimately extend the lifespan of dogs.

Wonderdog’s vision has attracted backing from leaders who helped build some of the world’s most influential consumer and technology brands. The company has raised $5 million in pre-seed funding led by consumer venture capital firms WndrCo and Maveron.

“Dogs are considered family. And yet their healthcare has lagged decades behind. Wonderdog is fixing that, with diagnostics and AI that help owners truly understand their dog’s health, catch problems earlier, and keep them living longer, healthier lives. That’s a massive opportunity, and exactly the kind of mission WndrCo is excited to back.”

–Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo and Co-Founder, DreamWorks SKG

What distinguishes Wonderdog from any other standalone blood test or health tracking app is the integration of multiple data streams that create a dataset no single vet visit, laboratory result, or generic AI tool can replicate. Wonderdog was designed to function as the long-term health intelligence layer that evolves throughout a dog’s lifetime.

“Healthy dog years start with early detection, but we often find disease too late. One in five dogs is hiding a disease that will impact their lifespan. Dogs can lose up to 75% of kidney function before showing symptoms. One in four will develop cancer during their lifetime. Preventive health can catch these things–but it only works with consistent monitoring. With Wonderdog, we have an opportunity for life-saving intervention.”

–Dr. Evan Antin, Chief Medical Officer, Wonderdog

At-Home Diagnostics: A Clearer Window Into Canine Health

A licensed veterinary technician team travels to the dog’s home for a single blood draw that measures over 40 biomarkers across 6 body systems, eliminating the stress associated with a visit to the vet. Samples are analyzed by Antech, one of the nation’s largest and most trusted veterinary reference laboratories. Results are then reviewed by a licensed veterinarian, translated into clear and actionable language, and delivered through the app within three business days–with the option to seamlessly share them with the family's veterinarian.

“We started Wonderdog because the dogs we love can’t tell us when something's wrong, and by the time they show it, we’ve often lost the window that matters most. Every dog deserves the benefits of proactive health monitoring, which is why our membership begins with an annual at-home blood draw that provides a comprehensive baseline of your dog's health. For families who want an even deeper understanding, our enhanced membership includes two blood draws per year, creating a more complete longitudinal view that can reveal subtle changes and trends over time. It's about giving families more information, more peace of mind, and hopefully, more years with the dogs they love."

–Jeff Safenowitz, Co-Founder, Wonderdog

The Wonderdog App: A Living Health Record + AI Companion

Membership includes access to the Wonderdog platform that creates a personalized and continuously evolving health record for each dog–analyzing Wonderdog’s blood testing results alongside breed, age, medical records, nutrition, medications, symptoms, activity, and health events. Pet parents can log everything from digestive issues and behavioral changes to new diets, injuries, and veterinary visits. It continuously analyzes these inputs, identifies emerging patterns, surfaces relevant insights, and becomes more sophisticated as the dataset grows.

The platform also features a frontier AI companion, called Spark, that’s with you around the clock. More than a generic chatbot, Spark is trained on each dog’s baseline and evolving health history. In addition to flagging potential issues, members can ask Spark questions, gut check symptoms, and make more informed decisions about when to seek veterinary care.

“Spark is designed to do more than answer questions–it develops a deeper understanding of each dog over time. By continuously building on a dog’s unique history, routines, and health information, Spark creates a living picture of health. It can surface meaningful insights, identify changes that may warrant attention, and provide pet parents with deeper context to support informed care decisions throughout a dog’s life. You see your vet once a year. Wonderdog is with you every day in between.”

–Patrick Riley, Co-Founder, Wonderdog

Availability and Pricing

Wonderdog’s membership with at-home blood testing is currently available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles County with planned expansion into Phoenix and Miami, with more markets to follow. Annual membership is $249 and includes one at-home collection per year, with the option for two at-home blood draws annually for $448 (a value of over $1,000 in comprehensive diagnostics, in-home services, and AI-powered health insights for less than $21 per month).

Pet parents outside current service areas may enter their ZIP code at wonderdoghealth.com to join the waitlist and receive notifications when blood collection services become available in their market. Joining the waitlist also provides free access to the Wonderdog app.

The Team

Wonderdog was founded by Jeff Safenowitz, co-founder of Barkbus, the nation’s largest mobile dog grooming business; and Patrick Riley, a seasoned technology entrepreneur and Barkbus co-founder. Dr. Evan Antin, a licensed veterinarian, author, and public figure with over a decade of clinical experience and 1.4 million Instagram followers, serves as Wonderdog’s Chief Medical Officer.

About Wonderdog

Wonderdog is the preventive health platform every dog deserves. Through at-home blood draws and an AI health companion, Wonderdog gives pet parents a clear picture of their dog’s health, identifying what requires immediate action, what warrants ongoing monitoring, and what is within normal range, so that disease is caught while there is still time to intervene. Founded in 2026 and backed by WndrCo and Maveron, Wonderdog is based in Los Angeles and New York. Learn more at wonderdoghealth.com and @wonderdoghealth.

About Antech™

Antech, a Mars Science & Diagnostics company, is a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, driven by the belief that better petcare is in our DNA. Antech offers veterinarians a connected, comprehensive diagnostic ecosystem to help deliver improved animal health outcomes across a global network of reference laboratories, in-house diagnostics, Sound™ imaging equipment, imaging services, and software. For more information, please visit antechdiagnostics.com.