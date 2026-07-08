Perficient and Gradial Partner to Accelerate Agentic Marketing in the Enterprise

SEATTLE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the global AI and technology consulting firm, and Gradial, an agentic orchestration platform for enterprise marketing, announced a co-innovation partnership to bring the next generation of agentic marketing execution to Fortune 500 brands. Agentic marketing shifts responsibilities: humans direct the strategy, creative direction, and brand; agents carry the execution load across every channel, at a speed and scale at a level no human team could match – leading to faster marketing cycles, smarter insights, and improved top and bottom-line results. This human-agent collaboration serves as the foundation for Perficient’s AI-First Marketing and Engagement practice, and the Gradial partnership puts that model to work for enterprise customers, at real scale, right now.

“Marketing has been one of the most promising areas for companies to realize the real potential of AI. Yet in most enterprises, CMOs tell us they are disappointed with the results compared to their ambitions and their expectations. That’s because more technology without a different operating model doesn't create sustained value,” said Yusuf Tayob, Chief Executive Officer, Perficient. “What started as an AI-first partnership between our two companies, delivering meaningful cost savings for our clients around content migration using Gradial’s AI platform, has turned into a joint mission to build the agentic marketing model for the enterprise. We are so proud and excited to work with the entire Gradial team to deliver on the promise of agentic marketing for our clients.”

The Perficient and Gradial partnership brings agentic marketing capabilities to life via agentic orchestration across the marketing technology stack. AI agents author, activate, QA, and optimize across existing systems – compressing work that took days into hours. Gradial’s orchestration layer operates natively across the platforms enterprises already run including their DAM, CMS and analytics platforms, and provides governance controls over what goes live. Agentic marketing operations is also critical for driving AI search visibility for brands, a top priority for CMOs today. Perficient operationalizes Gradial’s platform across a Fortune 500’s entire AI-first marketing transformation, at scale: designing the architecture, prioritizing change management, and bringing outcome accountability backed by vertical depth across healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, and automotive.

“The Gradial platform was built with a focus on orchestration from day one, working across the CMS, DXP, and marketing tools enterprises already rely on,” said Doug Tallmadge, Co-Founder and CEO, Gradial. “Gradial takes the execution work off a team's plate so they can focus on strategy and creativity. Perficient, with their deep expertise and heritage in industry-specific marketing strategy, operating models, technology, and execution is the partner that can translate platform capability into enterprise value at scale. Together, we’re giving CMOs something the category has been promising for years and never delivered: autonomous marketing operations, governed and grounded in their own brand and data.”

“The client CMOs we work with are ready to make the move to the agentic AI era. With agents behind the execution, marketers can stop acting as traffic controllers and drive more compelling impact: creative vision, strategic direction, and the brand judgment that agents can’t replace. Those are the brands that win the next decade,” said Leah Sand, Senior Vice President, AI-First Marketing and Engagement practice, Perficient. “That CMO demand drove our creation of a leading AI-First marketing consulting practice that brings the technical acumen, partnerships like Gradial, and business insight to ensure marketing teams fuel growth.”

Perficient and Gradial are co-innovating at both the product and delivery layer — jointly building accelerators, industry-specific orchestration playbooks, and delivery patterns with shared intellectual property. In the coming months, the two firms will initially deploy Agentic Brand and Content offerings, including Zero-Ops Content Pipeline, Agentic Infrastructure Implementation, Regulated Content Automation, Living Content Governance, and GEO-Native Content Orchestration solutions.

Perficient also has established a dedicated Gradial Center of Excellence with certified delivery teams and serves as Gradial’s first enterprise customer having implemented the Gradial platform on its website, perficient.com, in support of its agentic website rebuild. In running the platform on its own marketing operation, Perficient can deploy Gradial faster and more confidently for clients.

About Perficient

Perficient is a global AI and technology consulting firm. We don’t run the traditional consulting playbook. Our 7,000+ strategists, designers, technologists, and engineers build AI-first solutions that help the world’s most innovative companies accelerate growth, optimize operations, and create competitive advantage. We connect strategy to execution. We deliver outcomes that hold up. Perficient is different. For real. Learn more at perficient.com.

About Gradial

Gradial is the marketing operations system of work for enterprises like T-Mobile, AWS, Prudential, and many others. Gradial’s agents learn your business, orchestrate key marketing operations workflows, and connect all of your existing tooling to get campaigns live faster and drive brand visibility and governance at scale. Marketers using Gradial are able to focus on creativity and strategy to drive differentiated brand impact. Gradial is headquartered in Seattle and backed by leading enterprise and AI investors.