S&S Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for adidas Team Apparel

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&S, a tech-forward leader in branded merchandise distribution, today announced that it is now the exclusive U.S. distributor for adidas team apparel, marking a significant milestone in its longstanding partnership with the brand. Customers now have exclusive access to a broader assortment of apparel across teamwear, corporate apparel and gifting.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our relationship. For more than a decade, we’ve built a strong partnership with adidas, and this expansion reflects our shared commitment to customer success,” said Kendall Whitley, Vice President of Team Sales for S&S. Share

Building on more than a decade of collaboration, the expanded agreement creates new opportunities across team programs, team stores and school athletics.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our relationship,” said Kendall Whitley, Vice President of Team Sales for S&S. “For more than a decade, we’ve built a strong partnership with adidas, and this expansion reflects our shared commitment to customer success. Our goal is to be the destination for adidas for all of our valued customers. By combining a broader assortment with the dependable inventory and reliability S&S is known for, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to grow with a brand they already know and trust.”

Recognized around the world for innovation, performance and style, adidas is one of the world’s most influential athletic brands. The adidas team apparel collection extends that heritage with products designed specifically for schools, athletic programs and team organizations.

The expanded partnership reflects S&S's ongoing commitment to bringing customers the premium, retail-recognized brands they want, backed by innovative business solutions, industry-leading service, and one of the strongest distribution networks in the industry.

“Expanding access to premium brands is central to our long-term commitment to customer growth,” said Nick Blannin, Senior Vice President of Product for S&S. “As customer demand for premium brands continues to grow, we’ll keep investing in the products, capabilities and partnerships that help our customers differentiate themselves and win in the markets they serve.”

Customers can shop the expanded adidas team apparel now at www.ssactivewear.com.

About S&S: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S is a tech-forward leader in branded merchandise distribution, helping customers grow through a powerful combination of products, technology, services and business solutions. With more than 80 brands and an expansive distribution network, S&S empowers businesses across North America with the scale, expertise and reliability they need to succeed.