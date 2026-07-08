Procentia Inc. Partners With Wipro to Modernize Digital Retirement Administration Solutions for Insurers and Pension Plans

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procentia Inc., a leading pension software company, has partnered with Wipro Limited, a global AI-powered technology services and consulting company, to support the business in providing scalable, end-to-end digital administration solutions for insurers and public pension plans across North America.

"This strategic partnership reaffirms Procentia’s and Wipro’s commitment to shaping the future of pension administration and driving value-led innovation across the retirement sector for the benefit of members and savers." Share

Established in 2002, Procentia is renowned for its award-winning digital pensions administration and management system, IntelliPen. The platform helps insurers and pension plans manage exceptional volumes of data at speed, meet the demand for immediate self-serve technology, and provide meaningful, consumer-like experiences that administrators and retirees expect from modern online platforms.

With extensive experience across banking, financial services, and insurance, Wipro’s partnership with Procentia delivers AI-powered operations through Wipro Intelligence™, enabling pension plans and organizations to enhance their operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and reduce risk. This will enable pension plans to deliver faster time to value, improve accuracy and compliance across complex books of business, and provide consistent value-led member experiences throughout the retirement lifecycle.

Jason Gopaul, Procentia’s Chief Executive Officer for North America, says:

“This strategic partnership reaffirms Procentia’s and Wipro’s commitment to shaping the future of pension administration and driving value-led innovation across the retirement sector for the benefit of members and savers.

"We’re creating a unified approach that gives pension plan clients the best of both worlds: a robust, future-ready technology platform seamlessly supported by Wipro’s ability to simplify processes, automate effort, and consistently meet service commitments.”

Ritesh Talapatra, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Insurance at Wipro, says:

"Wipro has spent decades partnering with insurers, wealth managers, and retirement providers to modernize mission-critical operations at scale. By combining Procentia’s deep pension administration capabilities with Wipro’s consulting-led transformation approach and AI-powered platforms under Wipro Intelligence™, we are helping clients simplify complex environments, industrialize pension risk transfer operations, and deliver trusted outcomes for members. This collaboration significantly strengthens our joint go-to-market in the retirement and life insurance ecosystem.”

Together, Procentia and Wipro will deliver an integrated pension administration system that enables:

Modern, commercial off - the - shelf pension administration through a scalable digital platform designed for high-volume, high-complexity environments.

- - through a scalable digital platform designed for high-volume, high-complexity environments. End-to-end Pension Risk Transfer enablement , including buy-ins, buy-outs, data transformation, and annuity certificate administration - accelerating transition timelines while reducing operational risk.

, including buy-ins, buy-outs, data transformation, and annuity certificate administration - accelerating transition timelines while reducing operational risk. GenAI-enabled administration services, built on decades of experience in the North American retirement market, including conversational assistants that help administrators access information faster and make more informed decisions.

Notes to Editors

About Procentia

With offices in North America and the UK, Procentia globally supports some of the largest pension schemes, insurers and retirement plans across the private and public sectors: including BP, British Airways Pension Scheme, Chicago Transit Authority, Cook County Pension Fund, Legal & General Retirement America, and Retirement System City of Detroit.

Awards:

‘Technology Innovation of the Year 2025’ Highly Commended – UK Pensions Awards

‘Pensions Technology Firm of the Year 2024’ – Pensions Age Awards

‘The No.1 UK Pension Administration Software Provider’ 2022 & 2023 – Professional Pensions

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/procentia-inc.

Website: www.procentia.com