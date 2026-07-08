Iterative Health and Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey Partner to Expand Patient Access to Advanced GI Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research, today announced a strategic partnership with Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (GANJ) to advance clinical research as an integral part of community GI care across New Jersey. Iterative Health will serve as GANJ's definitive research partner, with two newly established research sites in Toms River and Clifton, NJ, joining a global network of 110+ sites. Active discussions are underway to build additional high-performing research sites across GANJ's broader provider network.

Situated between major academic centers in New York City and Philadelphia, New Jersey represents a significant opportunity to expand research access to real-world patient populations. As one of the most densely populated states, with over 9.5 million residents and racial and ethnic diversity metrics above U.S. averages, the state is well-positioned to support high-quality, representative clinical trials. Through GANJ’s practice network of 28 locations, research becomes integrated into the comprehensive GI care thousands of patients already trust, delivered within their own communities.

This collaboration brings together the clinical excellence of GANJ’s 60+ healthcare professionals with Iterative Health's site-serving operational model, expansive sponsor relationships, specialized therapeutic expertise, and AI-powered innovation. The combined model has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing sites with industry-leading trial performance.

GANJ recently established a Comprehensive IBD Care Center, reflecting the practice’s commitment to advancing clinical programs that elevate care for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With IBD representing a cornerstone in Iterative Health’s scientific and operational expertise, this partnership reinforces a shared vision: accelerating patient access to cutting-edge therapies within the community setting.

"At GANJ, our standard has always been to offer the most advanced GI care available to patients across New Jersey," said Dr. George Pavlou, CEO of GANJ. “Clinical research is a natural extension of that commitment, and partnering with Iterative Health gives us the infrastructure to offer patients access to the therapies that will define the next generation of GI treatment.”

GANJ joins a growing roster of leading management services organizations and independent physician networks that have partnered with Iterative Health, further cementing its position as the premier partner for GI, hepatology, obesity, and cardiology clinical development. Iterative Health operates the largest community-embedded research site network serving sponsors across the U.S., with a growing international presence.

“Every partnership we build reflects a deliberate strategy: create the most capable community-based research network in GI,” said Jonathan Ng, CEO of Iterative Health. “GANJ's reach across New Jersey – one of the most diverse and densely populated states in the country – strengthens that network for sponsors, for physicians, and most importantly, for the patients who deserve access to what's next in GI medicine.”

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research to transform patient outcomes. By combining deep expertise in clinical trials with cutting-edge AI, we empower research teams and study sponsors to expand and expedite access to novel therapeutics for patients in need. The company has headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

About Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey

Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (GANJ) is a leading provider of comprehensive digestive health care, delivering advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventative services through a patient-centered approach. With more than 60 providers practicing across more than 28 locations throughout New Jersey, GANJ is committed to providing high-quality compassionate care and improving digestive health for the communities it serves.