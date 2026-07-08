Ameresco Brings Rooftop Solar to Community College of Philadelphia

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a rooftop solar project at the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP), including the installation of two new solar arrays designed to advance the college’s long-term sustainability goals while also contributing to Pennsylvania's statewide renewable energy commitments.

This project creates lasting value beyond the rooftop, supporting the college's resilience goals while giving students a direct connection to the renewable energy systems shaping their future. Share

Supported by Pennsylvania’s Solar for Schools grant program, the project will bring rooftop solar to both the college’s main campus on Spring Garden Street and its Northeast Regional Campus. Structured as an energy performance contract, construction is expected to begin in summer 2026 and be completed by year-end.

"This project is an important step in our work to build a more sustainable and resilient campus for our students and the broader community," said Tim Trzaska, Director of Construction Management at CCP. "As the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania continues to invest in renewable energy, we’re proud to partner with Ameresco to contribute to that progress, serving as an example for peer institutions."

The project brings several long-term benefits:

On-site renewable energy generation at both campuses reduces long-term dependence on grid power and strengthens energy resilience across the college's facilities

at both campuses reduces long-term dependence on grid power and strengthens energy resilience across the college's facilities Participation in the Solar for Schools program puts CCP at the center of Pennsylvania's push to expand renewable energy at educational institutions statewide

puts CCP at the center of Pennsylvania's push to expand renewable energy at educational institutions statewide Curriculum enhancement opportunities for students to learn more about the impact of renewable energy

"Higher education institutions have an important role to play in advancing renewable energy, and Community College of Philadelphia is doing exactly that," said Louis Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. “This project creates lasting value beyond the rooftop, supporting the college's resilience goals while giving students a direct connection to the renewable energy systems shaping their future.”

To learn more about the solar solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2025.