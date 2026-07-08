CACI Delivers Network Modernization and Sustainment to the Department of Veteran Affairs

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a six-year technology contract valued at up to $308 million by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver increased operational efficiency, productivity, agility, and flexibility by modernizing and transforming legacy financial management systems.

“CACI is a leader in bringing proven financial efficiencies to the federal government to help agencies achieve greater transparency, audit readiness, and mission accountability,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s deep understanding of the challenges faced by the VA allows us to deliver resilient, enterprise‑scale Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions that strengthen financial stewardship and sustain the transformative business processes needed to ensure longevity of the VA.”

Under this contract, CACI will provide operations and maintenance for the VA’s existing ERP tool, the Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System (iFAMS), while also replacing its decades‑old legacy financial infrastructure. The modernization and continuous improvement of the ERP capabilities used by the VA for accounting, financial management, acquisitions, reporting, and related transactions strengthens the accuracy, transparency, and timeliness of its financial tracking across accounting, acquisitions, and reporting. This cost-effective solution delivers greater operational efficiency and fiscal accountability in support of improved outcomes for veterans and the American taxpayer.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

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