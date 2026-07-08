Diamond Properties Expands Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition of Hazelwood, Missouri Warehouse Asset

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Properties announced today that it has acquired 130 Byassee Drive, a fully leased industrial warehouse property located in Hazelwood, Missouri, within the greater St. Louis metropolitan area.

The acquisition brings Diamond Properties’ Missouri portfolio to eight buildings and reflects the firm’s continued intent to grow its presence throughout the state. The property adds a functional, income-producing industrial asset to Diamond Properties’ portfolio and aligns with the company’s strategy of investing in well-positioned commercial real estate assets in established regional markets.

Located minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the property benefits from its placement in one of the region’s active industrial and logistics submarkets. The building totals approximately 52,272 square feet and sits on 2.89 acres, offering a practical configuration for warehouse, distribution, and light industrial operations.

“130 Byassee Drive is the type of asset that aligns well with our long-term industrial investment strategy,” said Jim Diamond, CEO of Diamond Properties. “With this acquisition, Diamond Properties now owns eight buildings in Missouri, a market where we see continued opportunity for growth. The property combines full occupancy, strong functionality, and a strategic location near major transportation infrastructure, and we believe it offers stable performance today with meaningful opportunities for continued value creation through active ownership and management.”

The facility includes approximately 5,225 square feet of office space, 13 exterior dock doors, approximately 20-foot clear height, masonry construction, and a wet sprinkler system. These features support efficient industrial operations and make the property well-suited for users requiring access to the greater St. Louis market.

For Diamond Properties, the acquisition represents another step in the firm’s disciplined approach to identifying commercial real estate assets with durable tenant demand, practical building fundamentals, and strong market connectivity. The company intends to continue evaluating opportunities across Missouri as part of its broader growth strategy.

Property Overview

Address: 130 Byassee Drive, Hazelwood, Missouri

Building Size: Approximately 52,272 square feet

Site Size: Approximately 2.89 acres

Occupancy: Fully leased

Office Space: Approximately 5,225 square feet

Loading: 13 exterior dock doors

Clear Height: Approximately 20 feet

Fire Protection: Wet sprinkler system

Market: Greater St. Louis industrial market

Hazelwood continues to serve as a key industrial location within the St. Louis region due to its proximity to the airport, regional highways, and a deep base of warehouse, logistics, and light manufacturing users. The area’s established industrial infrastructure and access to transportation routes continue to support demand for functional warehouse space.

Diamond Properties plans to actively manage the property while maintaining continuity for existing tenant operations. The firm will continue evaluating opportunities to enhance the asset’s long-term performance and operational value.

For more information about Diamond Properties, visit diamondproperties.com.

About Diamond Properties

Diamond Properties is a commercial real estate business located in Mount Kisco, NY that focuses on the acquisition of commercial properties with potential for substantial improvement through hands-on property management, market repositioning, and capital upgrades. Founded in 1995, Diamond Properties has acquired 125+ properties, including office, medical, industrial, retail, self-storage, residential, lodging, and land, and currently owns more than 100 properties with 17 million square feet in 13 states. The company continues to pursue a capital improvement and leasing program that, when combined with quality-driven customer service, has enabled it to deliver consistently high tenant satisfaction and lease renewal rates.