Nectar Named Amazon Agency of Record by Vitamix Following Extensive RFP

ARDMORE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nectar, a leading independent retail media and commerce agency, today announced that Vitamix, the iconic premium high-performance blender brand, has selected Nectar as its Amazon agency of record. The multi-year partnership covers the U.S. and Canada, and unifies Vendor Central management, advanced retail media, Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) measurement, creative production, and analytics under one integrated team — powered by Nectar’s proprietary iDerive commerce intelligence platform with full AI Enablement & MCP connector to Claude.

“Nectar stood out on strategy, technology, and talent,” said Chris Baltusnik, Director of Digital and eCommerce at Vitamix. “Their iDerive platform and senior bench gave us confidence we’d unlock real, measurable growth, not just shift spend around.” Share

Vitamix selected Nectar for its independent operating model, senior strategic bench, and integrated media-creative-analytics offering, capabilities aligned to the brand’s focus on profitable, incrementality-led growth on Amazon.

“Nectar stood out on strategy, technology, and talent,” said Chris Baltusnik, Director of Digital and eCommerce at Vitamix. “Their iDerive platform and senior bench gave us confidence we’d unlock real, measurable growth, not just shift spend around.”

“Vitamix is a generational brand, and exactly the kind of category leader Nectar was built to serve,” said Jason Landro, Founder and CEO of Nectar. “We’re combining advanced media, AMC-driven measurement, and category-leading creative to grow Amazon share without diluting brand equity.”

“Premium brands need measurement that goes beyond ROAS,” added Youval Peltier, Chief Strategy Officer of Nectar and founder of iDerive. “iDerive delivers ASIN-level incrementality, contribution margin, and AVN-ready profitability analytics.”

About Nectar

Nectar partners with mid-market and enterprise brands across Vendor/Seller Central, retail media (sponsored ads, Amazon DSP, AMC), creative (with a 10,000 sq. ft. New Jersey studio), Shopify/DTC, and the proprietary iDerive analytics platform. Visit thinknectar.com.

About Vitamix

Vitamix is the world’s leading premium high-performance blender brand, headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio. Visit vitamix.com.