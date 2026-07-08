Valeon Partners Launches Merchant Bank for the Middle Market

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valeon Partners (“Valeon”) today announced its launch as a premier merchant bank serving family offices, middle market private equity sponsors and founders. In partnership with Leon Capital Group, a diversified holding company for a privately-owned group of entities, and with deep institutional resources, proprietary deal networks and a proven track record of successfully building a diversified portfolio of privately held companies, Valeon’s team of seasoned executives and professionals delivers bespoke M&A and capital advisory, integrated investment solutions, transaction advisory, technology and value creation services to clients throughout the deal life cycle.

The Valeon team is led by Founder and CEO, Travis Pittman, a 30-year industry veteran and current Managing Partner, Strategic Investments at Leon Capital Group who previously co-founded Houlihan Lokey’s Transactions Advisory Services group. He subsequently co-founded and led the Transaction Advisory Services and Private Equity Coverage groups at Portage Point Partners.

“Family offices and the broader middle market deserve the same high caliber M&A and capital advisory support that has historically been reserved for the largest and most complex transactions,” said Mr. Pittman. “As banking institutions, investment managers and consulting firms have scaled, they have moved upstream in pursuit of bigger transactions, raising minimum fees and leaving behind the companies, sponsors and relationships that once defined their core business. We are purpose-built for the middle market on a highly differentiated family office platform.”

Valeon operates an integrated transaction delivery model spanning the entire deal lifecycle. The firm provides buyside and sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital placement for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and growth initiatives, alongside dedicated investment management services for family offices and institutional investors seeking curated direct and co-investment opportunities while deploying patient capital through their partnership with Leon Capital Group in leading private and public companies. Valeon also delivers tech-enabled, data-driven transaction advisory insights for private equity, family office, and founder-owned businesses, and offers a comprehensive suite of due diligence and value creation services for entrepreneurs, management teams, and investors to maximize asset value throughout the hold period and during liquidity events.

“Founders and family offices have been underserved by traditional financial intermediaries for too long. They deserve advisors who have built and operated companies, structured complex transactions, and risked their own capital as investors,” said Fernando De Leon, Founder and CEO of Leon Capital Group. “Valeon is capturing a massive whitespace opportunity as entrepreneurs and investors professionalize their approach to value creation, from capital allocation and deal structuring to exit planning.”

Valeon is designed to deliver the speed, creativity, and senior attention that clients of scale increasingly demand but often do not receive from large financial institutions. Deal teams are designed for rigorous analysis and rapid execution, and clients engage directly with the senior professionals responsible for outcomes. The firm serves clients across the globe where the quality of advisory relationships most directly determines the quality of outcomes. For more information about Valeon Partners, please visit www.valeonpartners.com.

About Leon Capital Group:

Leon Capital Group is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. The firm started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas and has since evolved into a collection of exceptional businesses capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. For more information about Leon Capital Group, please visit www.leoncapitalgroup.com.