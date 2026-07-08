Kore.ai Partners With Atos to Deliver Sovereign Agentic AI for UK Enterprise

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise AI platforms and agentic applications, today announced a partnership with Atos UK&I, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, to deliver governed, production-ready AI agents to regulated UK organisations.

Together, Kore.ai and Atos UK&I will develop integrated agentic AI solutions, combining Kore.ai’s new generation, AI-programmable Agent Platform Artemis with the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studio’s production infrastructure, governance frameworks and deep UK industry expertise. These sovereign agentic solutions will provide an end-to-end proposition that moves enterprises from AI ambition to measurable business outcomes.

Mike Hill, Head of Technology, Atos UK&I said, “Our Sovereign Agentic Studio was built to turn AI ambition into operational reality and safely at scale. Kore.ai, as one of the leading providers of enterprise AI platforms and solutions, is the ideal partner to extend that capability. Together, we are creating a unique, sovereign-first AI proposition for UK enterprises that demand both innovation and control.”

The agents will be deployed in mixed human and AI teams out of Atos’ UK-based Sovereign Agentic Studio, creating a powerful delivery model for UK public sector, financial services, healthcare, defence and critical national infrastructure.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by individual agents, but by governed systems of intelligence operating reliably at scale,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder, Kore.ai. “By combining the Kore.ai Agent Platform’s AI-native architecture, governance capabilities, and multiagent orchestration with Atos' Sovereign Agentic Studio, we enable UK organizations to build, scale, and optimize multiagent AI systems within sovereign boundaries while maintaining the trust, security, and compliance required for regulated industries and mission-critical operations. This partnership helps enterprises move beyond AI pilots to production-grade AI with confidence."

Gartner predicts that by 2029, organisations with business models that exhibit low AI nativeness will be undervalued in investment markets relative to peers that have achieved higher degrees of AI nativeness. Kore.ai Agent Platform Artemis, with its industry first-innovations like Agent Blueprint Language™ (ABL), Arch™ - a proprietary AI architect, and Dual Brain (agentic reasoning with deterministic control), empowers organisations to leverage AI-native capabilities to build, optimize and scale AI confidently.

Known as the GDPR of AI, the EU AI Act takes effect in August 2026, shifting the enterprise question from "Can we build it?" to "Can we prove it is governed, explainable, secure, and under control?" Together, the Kore.ai Agent Platform and the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studio answer that question by pairing bounded autonomy, governance by design, and full observability with the production-grade controls regulated industries now require.

Learn more at kore.ai.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai, a leader in enterprise AI platform and agentic solutions, helps large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI at scale. It provides offerings for customer service, AI for work, and process automation, built on an AI-native agent platform. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to models, data, cloud, and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by 500+ Global 2000 companies and partners, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leading innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in the USA, Kore.ai has a network of offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands – Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.