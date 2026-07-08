AXS Becomes Official Ticketing Partner for Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Texas

LOS ANGELES & MANSFIELD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced it has been selected as the Official Ticketing Partner of Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, the newest state-of-the-art venue in Mansfield, Texas, following the stadium’s grand opening on July 1.

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium is quickly emerging as one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in Texas. In addition to serving as the home venue for North Texas SC, the stadium recently served as the training base and operational headquarters for the Czechia National Team during its FIFA World Cup run. The venue will also host USA Women’s Rugby vs. Italy as part of World Rugby’s WXV Global Series, as well as Concacaf W Championship quarter and semifinal matches featuring the U.S. Women's National Team, Mexico, and Canada, further elevating its profile as a destination for international sports.

AXS will power ticketing operations across Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, providing fans with a seamless and secure ticket-buying experience through its industry-leading platform, including AXS Mobile ID technology.

"As we open the doors to Texas Health Mansfield Stadium and enter an exciting new chapter, having the right ticketing partner is critical," said Scott Norton, General Manager of Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. "AXS understands both the operational needs of a modern venue and the importance of creating exceptional fan experiences. Their technology, service, and commitment to innovation made them the clear choice for our future."

AXS will provide Texas Health Mansfield Stadium with its full suite of ticketing and mobile ticketing solutions, including mobile ticket management, data and analytics tools, integrated marketing capabilities, premium seating support, and access to AXS's expanded distribution network and live event technology.

“Great venues create lasting memories, and every memorable experience starts with getting fans through the gate quickly and confidently,” said David McElwee, Vice President, AXS. “We’re incredibly proud to support Texas Health Mansfield Stadium from day one, helping deliver an easy, convenient and seamless ticketing experience for fans attending everything from soccer matches and international rugby to major live events.”

The partnership further strengthens AXS's growing footprint across sports and live entertainment. The company serves as the ticketing partner for some of the world's most iconic sporting events and organizations, as well as premier venues and events around the globe.

With more than 1,600 clients worldwide and over 70 million tickets delivered annually, AXS continues to invest in technology that helps venues, teams, and event organizers deepen fan engagement while maximizing business performance.

About Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium is a multi-purpose soccer and entertainment venue located in Mansfield, Texas. The stadium serves as the centerpiece of the 250-acre Staybolt Street development, which will include residential, retail, family entertainment, a hotel and conference center, and additional entertainment venues. North Texas Soccer Club, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas, serves as the venue’s primary tenant. For more information, visit mansfield-stadium.com.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, First Avenue, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.