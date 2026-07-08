RoslinCT and BlueRock Therapeutics Partner to Expand Access to Clinical-Grade Pluripotent Cell Lines for Cell Therapy Developers

EDINBURGH, Scotland & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoslinCT, a leading global cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueRock Therapeutics, a leader in stem cell therapeutic development, to broaden access to clinical-grade pluripotent stem cell lines for cell therapy developers.

Through the partnership, RoslinCT will augment its existing pluripotent cell therapy offering to include access to BlueRock’s clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cell lines, alongside RoslinCT’s own cell lines and related services. This expanded offering will provide developers with a more comprehensive set of tools and support to accelerate their pluripotent cell-based therapies from early development toward the clinic and commercial manufacture.

Under the agreement, RoslinCT will enable access to matched research-grade samples of BlueRock’s cell lines for prospective customers, while BlueRock will maintain oversight of commercial licensing. RoslinCT and BlueRock have also completed a technical transfer of the cell lines to RoslinCT’s facilities and team, enabling RoslinCT to support customers with services including cell banking, process and analytical development, and the manufacture of drug products for clinical and commercial use.

Peter Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of RoslinCT, said: “Pluripotent cell-based therapies are increasingly advancing in the clinic and show promise for cost-effective therapies for a broad range of conditions. We are pleased to partner with BlueRock to further strengthen RoslinCT’s pluripotent cell therapy offering. By adding access to BlueRock’s clinical-grade lines alongside our own cell lines and development and manufacturing capabilities, we can provide customers with a more comprehensive pathway to support the development of advanced therapies from early-stage evaluation through to clinical and commercial supply.”

“At BlueRock, we have invested significantly in developing clinical-grade pluripotent stem cell capabilities to support our own therapeutic programs,” said Greg Motz, Vice President of Research at BlueRock Therapeutics. “We are pleased to make these cell lines available through RoslinCT, helping provide cell therapy companies with additional resources to advance their therapies toward the clinic.”

RoslinCT supports cell therapy developers with capabilities spanning process and analytical development, cell banking, gene editing, differentiation, GMP manufacturing, and commercial supply across autologous, allogeneic, and pluripotent cell therapy platforms.

About BlueRock Therapeutics LP

BlueRock Therapeutics LP is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on creating cellular medicines to treat devastating diseases. We are harnessing the power of cell therapy to create a pipeline of new medicines for people suffering from neurological and ophthalmic diseases. Two of our novel investigational cell therapies, bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and OpCT-001 for the treatment of primary photoreceptor diseases are clinical stage programs. Bemdaneprocel has RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) and Fast Track designation from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and is being tested in a Phase III clinical trial, exPDite-2. OpCT-001 has Fast Track designation from the FDA and is being tested in a Phase I clinical trial, CLARICO BlueRock was founded in 2016 as a joint venture of Versant Ventures and Leaps by Bayer, the impact investing arm of Bayer AG that invests in paradigm-shifting breakthrough innovation. In late 2019, BlueRock became a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG. Our culture is defined by the courage to persist regardless of the challenge, the urgency to transform medicine and deliver hope, integrity guided by mission, and community-mindedness with the understanding that we are all part of something bigger than ourselves. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global CDMO focused on advanced cell therapies. With 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy suites across sites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides process and analytical development, clinical and commercial manufacturing for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, as well as iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation services.

Founded in 2005 and built on the scientific heritage of the Roslin Institute – home of the groundbreaking cloning of Dolly the Sheep – RoslinCT has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cell-based medicines from early development through commercialization, with manufacture of commercial products at both sites.

RoslinCT is a GHO Capital portfolio company.

Learn more at: www.roslinct.com