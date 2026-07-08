Amazon Supports Weekly Humanitarian Relief Flights to Venezuela in First-of-its-Kind Collaboration

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it will support a seven-flight humanitarian air delivery operation into Caracas, Venezuela, in response to the devastating twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of aid.

The weekly flights are possible through a collaboration between Amazon, Airlink, the U.S. State Department, and United Nations World Food Programme. The State Department will coordinate access with local authorities, Amazon will donate the aircraft and fuel at no cost to humanitarian organizations, Airlink will determine what goes on each flight based on nonprofit needs, and the World Food Programme will manage logistics in Venezuela.

"When more than 6 million people are affected and entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, getting supplies quickly isn't just helpful—it's critical," said Bettina Stix, Director of Amazon's Community Impact. "This air bridge will route supplies to trusted nonprofits on the ground in Venezuela that can put them to use immediately to serve the people most affected by this catastrophe."

The humanitarian air bridge is designed to prevent an aid bottleneck—as well as a so-called "second disaster" when unrequested in-kind donations overwhelm communities and divert resources from the most urgent needs. Throughout history, collaborative humanitarian air bridges have been established to meet critical civilian needs, including after World War II, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and after Haiti earthquakes in 2010 and 2021.

Nearly a decade ago, Amazon launched its disaster relief program to use the same logistics network and aviation capabilities that deliver packages every day to customers to get emergency supplies to people who need them most. The company started with a first relief flight for Hurricane Maria and has since donated and delivered more than 26 million emergency supplies and technology in response to 200+ disasters around the world. This first-of-its-kind collaboration with Airlink is another important step in supporting people affected by natural disasters. The weekly flights are possible through Amazon Air Cargo, an air freight network built for reliability and scale. Amazon partners said:

"In a disaster of this magnitude, coordination and speed of response is everything. Amazon's donated airlift capacity allows us to move quickly and efficiently to heavily-impacted communities in Venezuela—eliminating bottlenecks and ensuring that every flight delivers what they need most. This partnership embodies Airlink's model in action: bringing the humanitarian, aviation, public, and private sectors together to get help to people in their moment of greatest need." — Paloma Adams-Allen, Airlink President and CEO

"The need on the ground in Venezuela is immense. This air bridge will support the transfer of supplies to communities efficiently through trusted humanitarian channels. Once cargo arrives in Caracas, our teams coordinate staging and distribution, so aid reaches those who need it without delay." — World Food Programme Country Director in Venezuela Stephanie Hochstetter

"This collaboration with Amazon, Airlink, and World Food Programme demonstrates what's possible when government and the private sector come together to overcome logistical barriers in a humanitarian crisis. By facilitating access and coordinating with local authorities, we're helping ensure that lifesaving aid reaches Venezuela as quickly as possible." — State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott

The air bridge is one part of a broad Amazon relief effort for Venezuela earthquake relief, which includes ongoing support to more than a dozen nonprofits supporting communities on the ground, volunteering events led by Amazon team members in multiple cities, and the donation and delivery of over half a million emergency supplies within days of the earthquakes. Supplies already in the hands of those who need them include tarps, water filters, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, diapers, and more. In addition, Amazon put its technology expertise to work to help the people of Venezuela—supplying rapid response technology systems (self-contained units that provide critical technology like Wi-Fi in the aftermath of disasters). In La Guaira, Venezuela, near the epicenter of the twin quakes, the systems are connecting staff at hospitals and shelters and enabling them to communicate across locations. Amazon will continue working closely with organizations on the ground as their needs evolve and stands with the people of Venezuela who have been impacted by this catastrophe.

About Amazon

When major disasters strike, Amazon applies the same strengths that get packages to doorsteps every day to get critical aid where it’s needed, fast. We work with local organizations who understand their communities best, applying our core business capabilities in logistics, technology, and innovation to help. Since 2017, we've donated and delivered more than 26 million emergency supplies and technology in response to more than 200 disasters around the world. For more information, visit aboutamazon.com/impact/community.